Israeli model May Tager takes lead in Dior ad campaign from Bella Hadid

Israeli model May Tager has taken center stage in Dior's holiday campaign.
Filmed in Paris, the ad campaign has made its debut on the brand's official website and will grace all Dior stores worldwide.
This major modeling role was previously held by Bella Hadid, an international model known for her pro-Palestinian stance and criticism of Israel.
Who is Israeli model May Tager?
May's impressive resume features campaigns for renowned brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Victoria's Secret, Courrèges, and Lacoste. Her talents have also been featured in major magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Madame Figaro, and Elle.