72 hours exploring the countryside of Ireland

For those looking to beat the heat in an off-the-beaten-track destination this coming summer, look no further than Ireland. The home to where I studied abroad, I’ve been back to The Emerald Isle at least seven times since, and it never fails to disappoint. Here’s how to spend a long weekend, both city and countryside included.

First, Dublin

Before heading out of the city, take in Dublin’s vibrant hospitality scene. Book a stay at Schoolhouse Hotel & Gastropub, and take in the quirks of the charming, old-world red brick getaway that was once a small local schoolhouse.

Head to The Saddle Room to grab a drink during happy hour. Nestled on St. Stephen’s Green and tucked within The Shelbourne Dublin, it’s the perfect post to grab a pre-dinner pint before heading over to Note, a wine bar turned bistro that boasts modern, unpretentious cuisine with an Irish influence. Sip on a wide array of natural and organic wines while noshing on locally sourced, eclectic dishes including the fan favorite crab crumpet, as well as sea bream crudo and monkfish.

Then get a good night’s sleep, because tomorrow you’re heading out of the city and into green scenic landscapes.

Where to stay

Just 1.5 hours outside of Dublin, your Irish countryside fantasy awaits at Kinnitty Castle Hotel. AN INTERIOR view of Kinnitty Castle. (credit: KINNITTY CASTLE)

Sitting on 260 hectares of parkland, including 25 hectares of rolling lawns, Kinnitty Castle will keep you entertained for your entire trip if you decide never to leave the premises. Opt in for activities including archery, horseback riding, and tennis, or dine at their seven restaurants and bars including Dungeon Bar, which features traditional Irish music on a regular basis.

Little did we know before booking our stay that the castle is haunted, known for supernatural activity with ghost hunters frequenting the destination to get a glimpse of spirits roaming the grounds. In fact, The Irish Sun reported earlier this year a few sightings that the team at Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland witnessed in the banquet hall of the property.

I can attest to a few spooky events that resulted in us asking to switch rooms, but all in all, a wonderful stay. For those who are scared easily, book elsewhere. 1 night in the summer will run you around €259.

What to do

A long weekend in Ireland for most should center around food and drink – but perhaps for beer and whiskey buffs, mainly drink.

Paddy Flynn’s Pub has completely reignited the nightlife scene in Cloghan, a town within Offaly Country and a short drive from Kinnitty Castle. Renovated and restored by a local who grew up in the area, Paddy Flynn’s was jam-packed all weekend long when we visited. The local community has welcomed its opening, cementing it as the go-to watering hole for events, to watch a game, grab a beer, listen to live music, or just chat with fellow bar-goers. To put it simply, Paddy Flynn’s is the quintessential stop on your countryside Irish getaway to feel like a local.

If a pint at the pub isn’t enough, head to the Tullamore D.E.W Whiskey Distillery Experience Tour to sip on Irish Coffee and get a behind-the-scenes feel of the state-of-the-art working distillery. Walk through the blending lab, taste three types of whiskey, and even head into their secret warehouse. The tour is around €43 per person.

For history buffs who can’t get enough staying at Kinnitty Castle, Birr Castle resides in County Offaly. Peruse the grounds and take in the lush gardens – both of which are publicly accessible. The castle itself is generally not open to the public as it’s home to the 7th Earl of Rosse and his family. That said, a science museum and cafe are also on-site, making it an ideal afternoon for visitors. Nearby you’ll find other local boutiques to step into in case you want to grab some gifts for those back home.

The writer is VP of communications at travel tech start-up Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed, and more.