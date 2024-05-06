New song, video honors Israeli hostages in touching tribute

‘Rimon’s Song,’ a song written by Jerusalem Post senior editor David Brinn about the hostages held in Gaza, and performed by American duo Libbytown, has been released on YouTube.

The song focuses on the images of Kibbutz Nirim resident Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav, 36, who was released from captivity in Gaza on November 28 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel.

She and her husband, Yagev Buchshtav, 34, who is still presumed to be held by Hamas, were taken hostage from the kibbutz on October 7, when Hamas terrorists infiltrated dozens of southern communities as well as the Nova festival as part of their multi-pronged massacre in the South that triggered the Gaza war.

Hostage release gave a glimpse of hope to a country in pain

The country was riveted to their TV screens on November 28 when, as part of the temporary ceasefire and hostage release that took place, Kirsht Buchshtav emerged from a Red Cross van, stared at her Hamas captive in a glare, and walked away toward freedom, putting her arms around fellow captive Merav Tal.

“The image of her giving that ‘death stare’ – as one report called it – to the terrorist just stuck with me from that moment on,” said Brinn, who writes and records music when he’s not busy at the Post editing two weekly magazines and the paper’s daily arts page.

“I tried to imagine what it must have been like for her at that moment, what she might have thought when she stared down the terrorist and what she might have said to Merav and she put her arm around her, and I began writing down notes and coming up with a melody over a three-month period.”

Maine native Brinn knew that he wanted a female voice to sing the song, and recruited the Maine-based group Libbytown, led by his childhood friend and lifelong professional musician Joe Brien.

“I sent him my demo version of the song and asked if his wife and bandmate Jane, who has a beautiful voice, could record the lead vocals. He responded that they liked the song so much that they wanted to rerecord it from scratch,” said Brinn.

“They’re not Jewish and have no vested interest in the war going on in Israel, aside from the fact that I live here, but they immediately connected with the story and emotions.”

Brinn’s son, Koby, a Tel Aviv graphic artist, created the video for the song, compiling newsreel footage of the November hostages' release and of Kirsht Buchshtav's fateful walk to freedom. Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip call for their release outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 5, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Brinn contacted Kirsht Buchshtav's family through the Hostage Family Forum and sent them the song to get their blessing before naming it after Rimon.

“They said that they loved it, and agreed how important it was to get the message out in English that there are still hostages being held for seven months,” said Brinn.

“I just hope people will hear the song and see the video and realize the human tragedy that is still taking place for Israelis and the awesome courage and resilience that is being displayed.”