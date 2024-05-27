Devora Ruderman: A lone ‘Bat Sherut’ making a difference

Aside from serving in the IDF, Sherut Leumi (National Service) is the other way Israelis can serve their country after high school. Notably, many of those doing Sherut Leumi aren’t Israeli. Rather, they come here as lone B’nei or B’not Sherut, leaving their families behind to serve the State of Israel.

Whether helping out in schools or working in hospitals, the heroic young men and women who take part in Sherut Leumi are essential parts of what makes Israeli society function.

Devora Ruderman is one of those heroes.

Working at The Michael Levin Base, Ruderman sees firsthand the many experiences and challenges her fellow B’not Sherut face.

In Jerusalem sat down with Ruderman to hear about these experiences and her personal story.

When did you come to Jerusalem?

I was born in Jerusalem in September of 2004. At the time, my family lived in Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion, but after a year we moved to Amherst, Massachusetts. My father is a chaplain in the US Army, so I’ve been moving around every few years. I’ve lived in Boca, Florida; Fort Benning, Georgia; Offenbach, Germany; West Point and Monsey, New York; and Denver, Colorado, where I graduated high school and decided to return to Israel for seminary.

What motivated you to do Sherut Leumi?

I didn’t always feel connected to my homeland. It started when I moved back to Jerusalem. I went to an art and music seminary called Emunah Ve’Omanut (Faith and Art, also known as EVO). We focused on learning about Judaism, traveling the Land of Israel, and building a connection to it – and music and art lessons integrated with Torah that build your creativity in connection to God. It was one of the best years of my life.

The amazing program and staff of EVO made me fall in love with Israel and the Jewish people. Halfway through the year, I knew I wanted to stay in Israel and build my life here. I had a strong desire to serve my country and give back. I also knew it was a way to integrate into Israeli society. Once I knew I wanted to serve, the question was whether I should choose the IDF or Sherut Leumi. It was a difficult decision because the army has always been a big part of my life – my father served, and my brother is a soldier in the IDF now.

In the end, I chose Sherut Leumi so I could serve while also having the space to grow in my connection to God.

What sort of Sherut Leumi work do you do?

I am a Bat Sherut at The Michael Levin Base, an organization that is focused on supporting lone soldiers and lone B’not Sherut. People like me who left their comfort zone and what was familiar to them, to serve their country. Even though I decided not to draft, I still wanted to do something that supports our soldiers and anyone who serves. I love my job. I signed on as the social media assistant, which means creating flyers for our events, taking photos of what goes on at the Base, and updating our social media regularly.

Have your work and life been impacted by the war?

Dramatically. I remember on October 8, I came into work and the place was turned upside-down. Staff and volunteers were packing hundreds of care packages for soldiers every day and sending them to bases all over Israel. Lone soldiers would reach out and ask for specific gear they needed. Food, basic toiletries, medical equipment, thermal clothing, tactical gear, etc. We even started helping all soldiers, Israelis as well as lone. We received many donations and truckloads of gear from America, which made it possible to help hundreds of units; set up hot showers in the field; organize multiple barbecues for soldiers; and more. It was beautiful to see Jews from all over the world come together and give what they can to support.

I am so lucky to be a part of it. Even despite this new aspect of my service, the Base continued with our weekly events, Shabbat meals; even our staff advisers who were called up for reserve duty were there for the soldiers and B’not Sherut over the phone. I had already felt that my service was important, but it became so much more meaningful. I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could really support our fighters on the front lines.

What are some of the misconceptions people have about Sherut Leumi?

A lot of people view Sherut Leumi as a cop-out for joining the army. I don’t think that’s true. Sherut Leumi isn’t easy. It’s a different kind of “hard” than the army. You can still be serving your country without being armed and in uniform.

Everyone has different strengths, and some people can contribute more in Sherut Leumi than in the army. It all depends on the kind of person you are and where you feel like you can make the most difference.

Any words of advice for anyone considering Sherut Leumi?

If someone is considering Sherut Leumi, I would say, do it! There are endless options of where to serve; everyone can find a place that is right for them. There are B’not Sherut in hospitals, schools, farms, special education, nursing homes, security, administration, working with teens at risk, disadvantaged communities, etc.

It’s an incredible way to serve your country, gain job experience in a field you’re interested in, meet terrific people from all over Israel, and make a difference. It can be intimidating, especially as a lone Bat Sherut, but I’ll tell you this – it’s worth it!■