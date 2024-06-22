Pride in film: Disney Israel, Jerusalem Open House collaborate on film screenings for pride month

In celebration of Pride Month, three films were screened at the Sam Spiegel Film School in collaboration with the Jerusalem Open House on June 21-22, Jerusalem Open House announced in May.

Disney Israel teamed up with the Jerusalem’s Open House for Pride and Tolerance for a special event honoring Pride Month. As part of this collaboration, three films focusing on the LGBTQ+ community were shown at the Sam Spiegel Film School.

Disney says event is investment in reflecting human experiences

In their statement, Disney said that this collaboration was an integral part of Disney’s commitment to fostering themes of inclusion and equality, and their investment in creating content that authentically reflects multiple human experiences.

Nili Madar, the head of the Jerusalem Open House, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to partner on this significant cultural project with Disney and the Spiegel Cinema. Disney adds value and diversity to Jerusalem, and together with Spiegel Cinema, we all get to experience a cinematic pride."

The films screened included Strange World from Disney, an animated film about the important of acceptance and family, and features characters and detailed animation and design. Crush, one of the films screened as part of Disney Israel's and Jerusalem Open House's collaboration for pride month. (credit: Disney Israel)

Another feature was Crush, a 2022 American romantic comedy from Hulu, starring Lucia Breoly as Riley, a high school student who falls in love with her sports coach, Kat (Zoey Deutch.)

Lastly, All of Us Strangers from Search Light Pictures, a romantic film focusing on Adam, a reclusive screenwriter (Andrew Scott), whose quiet life is disrupted by a chance meeting with his mysterious neighbor, Harry (Paul Mescal.)