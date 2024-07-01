Legendary footballer, David Beckham is eligible for Israeli citizenship

David Beckham, the iconic British soccer star, has recently come under the spotlight not just for his sports legacy but also for his potential eligibility for Israeli citizenship.

This discovery, spurred by Tom Bower's new biography The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, has prompted the Jerusalem Post to explore Beckham's Jewish roots and qualification under the Law of Return.

Beckham's eligibility for Israeli citizenship stems from his Jewish ancestry. The Law of Return grants the right of Aliyah to anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent. Beckham's maternal grandfather, Joseph West, was Jewish, making Beckham eligible. Beckham has often spoken with pride about his Jewish heritage.

He remembers how his grandfather ensured the family kept Jewish traditions, such as attending bar mitzvahs and wearing a kippah at family events.

"I am part of the Jewish community, and I am proud to say it," Beckham said during an interview at the St John’s Wood Synagogue, as reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. He fondly recalled visiting his grandparents every Saturday, where traditional Jewish dishes like chicken soup and matzah balls were staples.

Beckham also has a Hebrew tattoo on his left arm that reads, “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine,” a quotation from the Song of Songs in the Hebrew Bible.

Beckham's Jewish heritage

Bower's biography, released this month, does not directly address Beckham's Jewish connections. However, it provides an in-depth look at the Beckhams' public and private lives, offering new insights into their relationship, careers, and global brand management.

This thorough exploration has allowed the Post to revisit and highlight Beckham's Jewish heritage in the context of his potential Israeli citizenship.

Key revelations from the book include claims about the strength of the Beckhams' marriage, David's alleged affairs, and their efforts to maintain a polished public image despite personal challenges. The biography suggests that their marriage has faced significant trials and that their public personas have been carefully curated to support their brand, as The Independent details.