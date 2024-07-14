'Duty to come': Diaspora Jews drop their lives to volunteer in Israel

Jewish families and individuals have dropped their lives to come volunteer in Israel, in the wake of October 7 and as the nation grapples with the pressure of war, thanks to the combined efforts of Mosaic United, the Diaspora Ministry, and Birthright Israel Onward.

The volunteers traveled to Israel for volunteering periods of eight days or two weeks, with many choosing to stay longer to continue volunteering or to return later. They spent much of their time working in the fields, and orchards of farmers left shorthanded due to the departure of international and Arab workers. They also packed food and supplies for evacuees and security forces.

After a long day of volunteering, the group had the opportunity to interact with Israeli peers and listen to people share their experiences of the war. They learned more about Israel so they can better advocate for Israel when they return to their campuses and workplaces.

One volunteer, 22-year-old Adina, flew from Toronto to volunteer in Israel. Sandwiched between her undergraduate and graduate studies, Adina has found the time to explore Israel and volunteer.

Jasmine, a 24-year-old volunteer also from Canada, explained that her visit to Israel followed experiences she had of antisemitism at her university. While simultaneously completing degrees in biochemistry and chemical engineering, she found the time to visit Israel for the first time last year and has since returned three times. Having limited funds as a student, Jasmine felt she had to give something to Israel and allocated her time to volunteering for a daily project.

“When I arrived in Israel, I felt much safer and at home, despite my relative proximity to the war zones," Jasmine explained while referencing the antisemitism she experienced in Canada. International Jewry comes to Israel in wake of Oct.7 to volunteer. (credit: Courtesy)

Rochelle, a 23-year-old volunteer from New York, had a similar experience of antisemitism to Jasmine. Rochelle resigned from her teaching position in Brooklyn to volunteer in Israel.

“I feel very meaningful here,” Rochelle noted, adding, “This is the Jewish state, and this is the least we can do to help our brothers and sisters in Israel. I am so proud to be here.”

Jewish organizations praise the volunteers

Meir Holz, CEO of Mosaic United: “The best advocacy for the Jewish people is the mutual partnership worldwide. The arrival of thousands of Jews here is joyous and heartwarming and constantly makes us think about connections between the Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel.

Avi Cohen-Scali, director general of the Diaspora Ministry, added, “Thousands of Jews from around the world come to volunteer and support Israel, especially during this difficult time since October 7—it's moving and heartwarming. Most of these volunteers, who were young, became the best ambassadors Israel could ask for. I am proud that the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism is part of this important and blessed endeavor, and I thank all our partners along the way.”

Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel, contributed, “The Birthright Israel volunteer program started in November 2023 when we understood the need of Birthright Israel alumni to give of themselves for Israel. To date, over 4,000 volunteers have arrived from all over the world, and by the end of the year, that number will reach 7,000. Besides their volunteer work, they will return home with an authentic set of tools to explain and defend Israel.”