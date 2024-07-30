Robert Downey Jr. returns to MCU as Dr. Doom: A game-changer for Marvel's future?

Robert Downey Jr. is set to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but not as his beloved portrayal of Iron Man. After a five-year hiatus, RDJ will take on the role of Dr. Victor Von Doom, a major villain in the Marvel Comics, primarily associated with the Fantastic Four.

He will first appear as Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in May 2026, and will reprise the role in Secret Wars the following year. This news was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, where Downey Jr. made a dramatic entrance concealed behind Doctor Doom’s iconic mask and cloak before unveiling himself to the audience. This led to screams of joy, shock, and amazement from the crowd.

Downey Jr., who was a crucial part in launching the MCU with his portrayal of Iron Man in 2008, last appeared in a Marvel film in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. His return follows his recent Academy-award win for his performance in "Oppenheimer."

Marvel has more in store before Downey Jr.'s debut as Dr. Doom. In 2025, the studio will release three films, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic 4: First Steps. Robert Downey Jr, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for ''Oppenheimer'', attends the Nominees Luncheon for the 96th Oscars in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. February 12, 2024. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Despite Marvel's impressive $30 billion in box office revenue over the course of over a decade, recent years have seen a dip in profits, and arguably quality. Fans have been incredibly outspoken on the MCU's recent decline.

Can RDJ revive MCU?

However, the success of the recent "Deadpool & Wolverine," which grossed $96 million on its opening day, may signal a renaissance for the franchise.

With Downey Jr. being a fan favorite the odds seem favorable, but only time will tell.