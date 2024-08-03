Letters for Life: Transforming suffering and living a fulfilling life

This is an extraordinary book.

Based on the compilation of the letters of the Rebbe of Lubavitch [Igrot Kodesh, published 1987] and written from a Jewish, Chabad perspective, Letters for Life presents the Rebbe’s advice in a simple, practical way, and thus has universal appeal.

This is not a book of philosophy or theology. It is about how to live a more fulfilling and creative life. This is, of course, what Judaism teaches: to live with love, joy, and respect for oneself and others. Belief in God, of course, is a prerequisite, but as author Rabbi Levi Y. Shmotkin explains, the principles that the Rebbe advocated can be used by everyone.

Those who wrote to the Rebbe and met him and shared their stories of trauma and challenges came from widely diverse backgrounds, yet the Rebbe was able to understand their suffering and their dilemmas. That was his greatest gift.

Letters for Life, however, is not only about what the Rebbe taught but also how to use it. Rabbi Shmotkin has presented a synthesis of the Rebbe's ideas in an easy, readable format, without the sometimes overwhelming presence of the Rebbe. At the end of each chapter, Rabbi Shmotkin presents what he calls "Takeaways" – short distillations, or summaries, of the ideas discussed.

The chapter heads are an outline of the book

“See Others”: Think about helping others.

“You Aren’t Alone”: God is with you.

“Recognize Your Unique Role”: You are special and have a unique purpose.

“Build Healthy Habits”: Take care of your physical and emotional needs.

“Be Spiritually Anchored”: Find your connection to God.

Part Two confronts depression in the chapter “Overcoming Darkness.” “Discontent” deals with overcoming guilt, failure, loss, and disappointment.

“Worry” is about trusting God. “Bad Moods” addresses bad habits. “Self-criticism” is a form of self-destruction.

“Don’t Battle; Pivot” teaches to find ways to help yourself.

“Transcend Isolation”: Being alone is not being lonely.

Encouragement comes in the chapter “The Courage to Change.” Self-knowledge is examined in “Despair’s Seductive Attraction” and “The Atomic Power Inside Us.”

In a concluding essay titled “A Vision of Wholeness,” Rabbi Shmotkin suggests, “Be a giver (not a taker), know that you aren’t alone, recognize your special purpose.”

This is the beginning of self-inquiry, discovering who you (really) are and what you have to give to the world: “You were endowed with a special role, to uplift and sanctify your own mind and body, as well as a portion of this world that was set aside just for you. You were given everything you need to succeed at this task.”

The Rebbe advised a woman who suffered from loneliness to go to weddings and dance.

You, and only you, have the answers. This book will help you find them. 