Prof. Joseph Bodenheimer, Pioneering Physicist and Academic Leader, passes away at 83

Professor Joseph S. Bodenheimer, a distinguished physicist and influential academic leader, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Born in 1941 in Cambridge, England, Bodenheimer made significant contributions to the fields of laser spectroscopy and electro-optics, and his work left an indelible mark on Israel's scientific and academic landscape.

Bodenheimer immigrated to Israel with his family at the age of eight, a move that set the stage for a life dedicated to education and research. His academic journey began at Kol Torah Yeshiva and Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva. It was his passion for physics that would ultimately define his career.

He served in the IDF as part of the Nahal Brigade, demonstrating the same dedication and discipline that would characterize his professional life.

Under the guidance of Professor Ze'ev Lev, Bodenheimer chose to pursue his studies in physics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem despite receiving multiple scholarships to study in the US. New Jerusalem College of Technology building. (credit: JERUSALEM COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY)

Bodenheimer's postdoctoral research took him to King's College, University of London, where he focused on laser spectroscopy. During this period, he made groundbreaking discoveries, identifying two new phase transitions and developing a novel spectroscopic technique. His work garnered international attention and solidified his reputation as a leading physicist.

From 1978 to 1979, Bodenheimer took a sabbatical at the Kodak Research Laboratories in the United States, where he became the first non-American visiting scientist. There, he conducted research in the emerging field of video discs, further demonstrating his ability to push the boundaries of technology and innovation.

Bodenheimer helped JCT grow

Returning to Israel, Bodenheimer joined the newly established Jerusalem College of Technology, now known as the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT). He played a crucial role in the institution's growth, joining the Electro-Optics Department and eventually being appointed as its head in 1982.

His leadership extended beyond the department as he became a full professor and later the institution's rector in 1989. From 1993 to 2009, he served as president of JCT, the longest tenure in the institution's history.

Professor Bodenheimer was a prolific scholar, publishing over 80 articles in professional journals and holding eleven patents in the field of electro-optics. His expertise was widely recognized, and he served as a consultant to numerous high-tech companies in Israel and the United States, as well as a member of various scientific and national committees.

In 2019, Professor Bodenheimer was awarded the prestigious "Yakir Yerushalayim" (Worthy Citizen of Jerusalem) prize in recognition of his contributions to science and his efforts in training and integrating diverse populations into the academic and professional spheres.

JCT President, Professor Chaim Sukenik, said: “Professor Bodenheimer z”l was involved with the Jerusalem College of Technology – Lev Academic Center (JCT) for over five decades. He provided inspiring leadership as a founding faculty member, department chair, rector, and president. The leadership of the college, along with its faculty, alumni, and students, mourn the passing of a friend and mentor whose contributions to JCT and the State of Israel are too numerous to list. His memory will forever be a blessing."

He is survived by his wife, Rachel, eight children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.