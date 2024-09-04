 Is Zoë Kravitz Jewish? Here's what we know about Channing Tatum's fiancé

With the release of her directorial debut "Blink Twice" and her high-profile relationship with actor Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz has captured Hollywood’s attention. Alongside her rising career, questions about Kravitz’s Jewish heritage have emerged, leaving many to wonder: Is Zoë Kravitz Jewish?

Kravitz's heritage is indeed mixed. Her father, musician Lenny Kravitz, is African American and Ashkenazi Jewish descent, while her mother, actress Lisa Bonet, also shares the same diverse background. Both Lenny’s father, Sy Kravitz, and Lisa’s mother, Arlene Litman, were Ashkenazi Jews. According to Unpacked, this makes Zoë part of a unique lineage, combining African American and Jewish roots.

Proud of her identity

Zoë has spoken openly about her mixed identity, telling Allure, “I am mixed. My parents are mixed. The more I experience life, the more and more I identify with being Black and what that means.”

Actor Zoe Kravitz attends the British premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' movie in London, Britain. (credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)

However, she still acknowledges her Jewish heritage, adding a playful note in an interview with Rolling Stone, where she described herself as “very Jew-y” when recalling how she used to charge her grandparents and their friends for homemade performances.

Though Kravitz doesn't actively practice Judaism, her choice of residence in Williamsburg, Brooklyn—home to hipster culture and one of the largest Hasidic Jewish communities—ties her to her Jewish roots. Her father, Lenny, noted in an interview that “She knows where to go,” reflecting the blend of old and new in Zoë’s life. This balance of Jewish tradition and modern, secular living is evident in her lifestyle.