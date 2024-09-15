Lap it up in poolside luxury: 48 hours at the Dolli hotel in Athens

According to The Wall Street Journal, Athens might just be Greece’s most underrated destination, and I couldn’t agree more. Having spent a few long weekends exploring its rich history and vibrant culture, it’s clear that this city is too often overlooked.

But that’s changing – and fast.

The Greek capital’s culinary and hospitality scene has seen a remarkable surge, with 31 five-star hotels now gracing the city – up from just 15 eight years ago. Leading the pack is The Dolli, a standout destination for luxury-seekers.

Whether you’re in Athens for a brief escape, a stopover on the way to Israel, or a few days of sightseeing before island hopping, this is the hotel to hit pause at for an unforgettable stay.

Epitome of indulgence

Awarded one of the best pools in the world by Condé Nast Traveler and one of the best hotels in Athens by Vogue, there’s plenty of buzz surrounding this luxe property. And it’s more than well-deserved.

In fact, I’m only touching on the awards and accolades the property has received in the last year alone because the list is long.

Nestled in the heart of Athens, The Dolli offers an exquisite blend of history and luxury. Housed in a neoclassical mansion from 1925, this boutique hotel boasts 46 exclusive suites and provides stunning views of the Acropolis and Parthenon.

Originally a shipping magnate’s mansion and later a famous fabric emporium, today it’s frankly the star of Grecotel’s dozens of properties and the brainchild of owner and creator Mari Daskalantonaki. Daskalantonaki notes that her goal with The Dolli was “to reimagine Athens’ allure and create a home base for travelers who don’t only want to see the most ancient city of all, but live it. To walk in its heart, explore the monuments, feel the energy, [and] enjoy the vibrancy.”

The Dolli’s restoration honors its architectural heritage with meticulous craftsmanship. Its lobby is an art lover’s paradise, showcasing works from the likes of Picasso, Jean Cocteau, and Alexander Calder. The feminine interior blends antique treasures and modern design, while each room is filled with natural light, combining ancient beauty with contemporary, elegant comforts. You’ll appreciate the soaring ceilings, gleaming marble bathrooms, and air of extravagance.

If you're going to splurge, opt for one of the Acropolis suites (either junior or luxury), offering breathtaking views of the Acropolis. And make sure to pay attention to some of the smallest – but most special – details.

The luxe shower has a handful of settings (including mist) and, for an extra touch of indulgence, don't forget the pillow service. Simply call the front desk, and they'll present you with a pillow menu to customize your perfect night's sleep – ensuring your stay is as luxurious as it is restful.

Poolside luxury & fine dining

When researching The Dolli, the first thing you’ll come across is the breathtaking rooftop infinity pool that reflects the iconic Acropolis. Soak in the mesmerizing experience of floating above ancient Greek wonders in the heart of the bustling city and try your best to leave – believe me, it’s hard.

The serene views of the cityscape will have you snapping your best photos of one of the most unmatched views you’ll likely ever experience. In fact, the team took so much care in crafting the perfect poolside escape that the rooftop alone had its own architect.

The terrace also houses The Dolli’s restaurant where you can indulge in an intimate Greek dining experience for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu serves up modernized Greek classics and time-honored recipes – from crispy lamb to sea bass tartare.

Make sure to notice the olive oil on your table – it’s likely from Agreco Farm, Grecotel’s own farm in Crete. Wash it all down with a glass of vino from the extensive wine list, the majority of which hails from Greece.

Inside, guests can relax in the elegant Salon, where complimentary tea and an array of mouth-watering pastries are served around the clock. These artisanal patisserie creations are as irresistible as they are indulgent – guaranteed to delight your taste buds, though maybe not your waistline.

Stay here

In the fall, if you can snag any rooms left, a night at The Dolli can cost you anywhere from $925-$6,060 depending on what day of the week you book your stay. A pretty penny, yes. Memorable? 100%.

Whether it’s the artwork, the stunning rooftop pool views, or the rich cultural heritage, The Dolli captures the essence of Athens while offering unmatched comfort and style.

It’s the only hotel I’ve stayed in right in the heart of a bustling metropolis that made me never want to leave. I hope you experience the same irresistible charm when you stay here.

The Dolli49 Mitropoleos, Athens, 10556, GreeceAmenities: Pool, private parking, family rooms, restaurant, barInstagram: @thedolliacropolis www.thedolli.com

Lauren Gumport is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of Communications at travel tech start-up, Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed, and more. Follow her on Instagram @Gumport. The writer was a guest of the hotel.