Intimidbar makes it a Negev dozen: Mitzpe Ramon hosts popular music fest. for 12th time

For the past 11 years, the Intimidbar Festival has drawn thousands of music lovers down to the Negev for a rip-roaring time with an alluring array of indie, pop, and rock acts.

This year’s rollout, which takes place in the Spices Quarter near the western entrance to Mitzpe Ramon September 18-20, should deliver the perennial goods with an intriguing spread of bands from across a slew of genres and styles. And at patently affordable rates, if not entirely gratis. Popular local watering hole Haberech and the Harehem music club are also very much on board the festival production efforts.

The new roster features veteran Middle Eastern-seasoned new wave band Ethnix, which is due to mark its 30th anniversary.

That follows the high-energy festival curtain-raiser with singer-songwriter rapper Jimbo J and rapper Teddy Neguse, both of whom have put out a string of hits in recent years. No doubt they will get the younger folk dancing to the rafters.

As usual, the festival organizers were keen to cater to as many musical and entertainment tastes as possible, with Friday morning’s Living Legend show (11 a.m.) designed to appeal to patrons across the age group spectrum. The zoologically themed family-oriented production was created in conjunction with Shachar Even Tzur, from Monica Sex, the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History and Tel Aviv University.

What will the second day feature?

Matters take a turn for the grungier side of the musical tracks later on the second day (4 p.m.) when the main indie rock slot brings long-serving ethnically inclined rocker Aviv Guedj together with singer-songwriter Hila Ruach. The pair have been onstage sparring partners for a while, proffering hard-edged vibes laced with potent local flavoring.

Since its inception Intimidbar has set out to do its bit to support and develop the musical home front, and a bunch of local artists and bands will get opportunities to strut their stuff over the three days.

The domestic acts include the Satellites, proffering its singular takes on traditional Turkish fare. There is more homespun ethnic fare lined up with the Taftir trio, which tends toward the faster rhythmic lane, with the Harim band weaving a heady tapestry of electric rock enriched with sultry oud textures. The local side of the festival bill also includes Mitzpe Ramon-based indie outfit Noy Elitzur.

With eateries, pubs, and art galleries in plentiful supply in the vicinity, not to mention the breathtaking view of the Ramon Crater and its unique geological gems, Intimidbar looks like a fair bet for a good, restful, fun time for one and all.

For tickets and more information: https://tickchak.co.il/68141?_ref=41946