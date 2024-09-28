Documentary on the Nova festival massacre wins German TV Award - KAN

A documentary that tackles the massacre by Hamas at the Nova music festival won a German Television Award on Wednesday, according to a report by KAN.

The documentary, which KAN reports is an Israeli-German co-production, is titled Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre, and won the "Deutscher Fernsehpreis" in the documentary category - an award which is described as the German equivalent of an Emmy Award. The film contains testimonies from the point of view of survivors, taken a few days after October 7.

The film was broadcast in more than 45 countries and was screened at dozens of festivals and events around the world, including on Capitol Hill in Washington, the KAN report noted. Screenings in other countries included BBC2 in Great Britain, RAI3 in Italy and RTVE in Spain, KAN reported. The screening in the US Capitol took place last April.

Those who had seen the film include survivors of the festival attack as well as US congresspeople from both major parties.

The filmmaker behind the documentary, Duki Dror, dedicated the award to the victims of that massacre and the 101 hostages still in Gaza, the report said.

Not the only documentary on Oct. 7 to gain traction

Another documentary on the events of October 7, known as We Will Dance Again, was shown on the Israeli channel Hot 8 the same day Dror's film won the award.

Hannah Brown and Mathilda Heller contributed to this report.