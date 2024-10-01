Michael Ajzenstadt, Israel’s ‘Mister Opera,’ dies at 71

Michael Ajzenstadt, the artistic administrator of the Israeli Opera for over 30 years, died of cancer on Saturday. He was 71 years old.

Ajzenstadt served the larger opera community in Israel for decades. His contributions included founding the Children’s Opera Hour and writing hundreds of articles for the respective programs printed each season. He even recorded the greetings patrons heard moments before the conductors greeted the audience, curtains were raised, and the first musical notes played. He was also The Jerusalem Post opera critic for many years.

Lovingly referred to as “Mr. Opera,” Ajzenstadt took a personal interest in the professional development of dozens of singers and musicians, generously supporting them with his vast knowledge and gently pointing to roles and productions that would allow them to shine.

He was also a profound musical educator, noted for his passion in promoting the cultural memory of Israeli opera – from the 1945 Dan Hashomer, the first opera created in Israel, to current Hebrew productions such as Mothers.

Composer Yonatan Cnaan, co-creator of the opera Theodor, noted that Ajzenstadt had supported this work about the founder of modern Zionism from its earliest stages through its first performance. His caring involvement extended to the opera's premiere in New York just one week ago, while he was still fighting his illness.

“He always supported, helped, and encouraged me during hard moments,” Cnaan said, “in phone calls, meetings, texts – with his endless amount of knowledge, insights, sensitivity, and unique sense of humor.”

Oded Reich

Oded Reich, who performs the lead role in Theodor, said his heart was broken, and he thanked Ajzenstadt for always being there.

“You will be missed in the opera world,” the baritone noted, “and by me, especially so.”

His passing, said conductor Ethan Schmeisser, brings down the curtain on an age at the Israeli Opera.

"At 8 p.m., the curtain is lifted and they, the audience, fall in love," said Schmeisser, quoting a saying often repeated by Ajzenstadt. "At 11 p.m., the curtain is lowered and the opera dies."

“Michael’s curtain was suddenly, unexpectedly lowered,” Schmeisser added, “but his legacy lives and will continue to light the path to all for whom the opera and stage are life itself.”

The Israeli Opera lowered its head in mourning and noted that “few are the people who influenced so profoundly, and for so long, an entire cultural sphere.”

Ajzenstadt is survived by his two adult children, Adi and Ido Ajzenstadt.