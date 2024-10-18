Alex Winston: Yorkshire's favorite son now at the heart of Israeli journalism

From breaking news desk editor to desk manager to news editor and the editorial staff, Alex Winston has seen it all.

Winston came to Israel from his birthplace of Leeds, Yorkshire, England – a place that has never been far from his heart, as anyone who works in the Jerusalem Post office during soccer season can attest (though production manager Tal Spungin insisted that I write Newcastle United FC is better than Leeds United FC. Whether this is true or not, this American-born reporter does not know or care). Winston’s time at The Jerusalem Post has been nothing short of transformative, perhaps not for him but for all those who have had the joy of working with him.

Since he started in 2019, Winston has become an irreplaceable presence in the office – from his gruff but warmhearted disposition to his sense of humor, to the sense of calm and reassurance he brings to all who work under him. But behind that personality lies one of the sharpest minds to ever grace the Post, with an unmatched sense for the news, coupled with a love of history and the skills to organize the talents of our staff to put out the best news stories every day.

A newspaper is nothing without its stories, and Alex Winston is the man who makes the stories happen. If The Jerusalem Post is an Israeli news publication of record in the world, then Winston is central to that and Israeli journalism.

In Jerusalem sat down with him to discuss his life and work.

This is “Behind the Bylines,” where we bring you a look at the people behind the articles that keep our paper running.

What brought you to Israel/Jerusalem?

I first came to Israel at the age of 16 with a British Jewish youth group for one month and found the whole country fascinating. I had to keep coming back every year and spent six months here when I was 18. That was when I knew I wanted to live here, and so at 21 I packed my bags and came over to join the army.

For me, there was never even a question in my mind about where I would be living. As soon as I landed, I jumped into a sherut from the airport to Jerusalem, and I have never left.

What sparked your interest in journalism?

I have always loved the beauty of the written word and the art of storytelling. I am a history major, and I enjoy finding little-known or forgotten stories and bringing them to life. There is also obviously so much that goes into writing daily news and the offshoots of that, such as deeper analyses or investigations that every day can lead to many, many new stories and ideas. Every day is a blank canvas.

What brought you to the ‘Post’? Tell me about your rise from the news desk to desk manager to news editor.

The Post has such a history that any newspaper in Israel would be envious of, I think. We have been a witness to events since before the founding of the state and all the momentous events that have occurred in the succeeding 76 years. As an English-language daily, we are also a bridge for many Israel watchers worldwide and especially olim here in Israel who are still learning Hebrew perhaps to keep up to date with all the latest news from within the country. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

My journey to news editor began when I joined the Internet desk in 2019. Since then, I advanced to become a desk manager, overseeing shifts for our Internet team, and then on to news editor. I am proud that I was able to work my way up through the ranks of the Post, as every step has been invaluable in getting to where I am today.

What sort of work does the news editor do? What else do you write about?

Every day is an adventure for me. I deal with reporters on a daily basis, discussing stories and ideas of what is coming up, in terms of hard news and more in-depth pieces. I always have my mind on our print newspaper and our website, which is functioning 24/7 and always needs good stories. I am constantly on the lookout for the important news and the stories that I believe deserve telling.

I also write, when time allows, a Jerusalem neighborhood feature for our In Jerusalem supplement and have had many article published in our weekend Magazine on historical topics as varied as Jewish boxers, Jewish passengers on the Titanic, and when Israel sold arms to Iran during the Iran-Iraq War.

What’s one of your favorite anecdotes from your career thus far?

There have been many exciting days and events, from elections and judicial reform protests to the ongoing conflict. These keep us all busy on a daily basis. But one special memory is traveling to Taiwan as a guest of its Foreign Ministry for meetings with ministers, officials, and experts. There, I was able to really dive deep into the Israel-Taiwan relationship, how special it is, and how we are working together moving forward. It was such a special trip for me.

What’s one surprising fact about your job that most people don’t know about?

One surprising aspect of being a news editor is how much of the job revolves around managing people and navigating various personalities. Beyond writing or editing stories, the role involves handling the daily dynamics of reporters, photographers, and even external sources, all while balancing tight deadlines. We must sometimes make tough decisions about what stories make the cut and how to present sensitive topics, all while keeping in mind the audience’s expectations and the paper’s editorial line.

It’s a mix of diplomacy, pressure, and creativity.

What advice do you have for aspiring journalists?

I would say read, read, read. Check out newspapers, websites, current affairs magazines. The more you read, the greater your general knowledge becomes, and it gives you a broader scope for what you yourself can write about.

It also improves your writing, as you begin to develop your own style and see things in other people’s writings that you may not like.■