'Not just a physical space': Activity center for new immigrants from FSU opens in Tel Aviv

A new activity center dedicated to providing a welcoming and vibrant home for new immigrants from the Former Soviet Union (FSU) opened in Tel Aviv this week, the Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli (SSY) initiative announced on Monday.

"The Dacha" activity center is SSY's first rented space in Tel Aviv, located at 1 Galil Street. It will offer Jewish and Israeli cultural workshops, Hebrew courses, excursions, Shabbat and holiday meals, and volunteer opportunities and support systems to assist new immigrants.

Over Sukkot, over 150 young Russian-speaking immigrants gathered to celebrate the holiday along with the opening of the center, SSY stated.

Daria and her partner Sasha, who recently arrived in Israel from Moscow, spoke of their journey to Israel and integration into Israeli society through the activity center.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the couple confronted the harsh realities and difficult choices about their future. At 24, Daria and Sasha left Russia and their families for Israel and were motivated by their connection to their Jewish identity and Israel. New immigrants, many from the Former Soviet Union, gather to celebrate Sukkot and the opening of ''the Dacha'' activity center in Tel Aviv. (credit: SHISHI SHABBAT YISRAELI)

The couple embarked on a two-year process of paperwork and preparation, finally having arrived in Israel in September 2024, SSY said.

When speaking of their determination to move to Israel, they discussed the new beginnings along with some of their struggles along the way. "The decision to leave Russia wasn't easy. But we knew we wanted a place where we could live safely and feel like we had a future, also as Jews," Daria shared.

When they arrived in Israel, the couple found support in SSY's Tel Aviv center and found a sense of belonging. "It's not just a physical space," Daria said. "It's a real community that offers us support and understanding, and the opportunity to meet people who are going through similar journeys."

When meeting other people, Daria shared, "We met a couple from Haifa and instantly felt close to them. The friendships we're building here, especially with people who understand what it's like to start over, make a huge difference."

Daria spoke of the safety net and strength that SSY has given them, especially because their families stayed behind in Russia, SSY noted.

The opening ceremony for the SSY center in Tel Aviv included a joyful holiday vibe with the music of olim bands, food, professional photography, and sharing meaningful experiences together.

The vision behind 'the Dacha'

CEO and founder of SSY, Linda Pardes Friedberg, described the vision behind the new center, saying "Our goal is to be a welcoming community for the most talented and motivated young new immigrants who have chosen the Tel Aviv area as their new home!"

"Here, they will have experiences that will help them feel proud to be Jewish and Israeli, a part of contemporary Israeli culture and history, and more confident in their Hebrew. They will find good like-minded friends and real support."

Friedberg continued, "We see ourselves as providing a social and cultural safety net that will help our newest FSU immigrants—who comprise 70% of the current Aliyah—adjust in the best way possible and become strong, contributing leaders of Israeli society."