Lost music finds the light: A special concert lights up legacy of Jewish composers in Terezin

The upcoming concert “From Vienna and Prague to Terezin: The Jewish Composers of Terezin through the Lens of Classicism” promises an evening filled with powerful storytelling and emotional resonance through music. The event is part of the “Into the Light” series by The Wonderful World of Jewish Music Association, dedicated to rediscovering and sharing the works of Jewish composers whose voices were nearly silenced during the Nazi era.

The Toscanini String Quartet, comprised of musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, will take center stage, bringing a lineup of emotionally rich and historically poignant pieces. This is not just a tribute to composers such as Viktor Ullmann, Gideon Klein, and Erwin Schulhoff, who created music during the darkest times, but also a celebration of the resilience and timeless beauty of their art.

Narrated by violinist Asaf Maoz, the concert will explore a blend of string quartet pieces by these composers, woven with classic works from Mozart’s Dissonance Quartet and Janacek’s Kreutzer Sonata.

The idea behind the series goes beyond commemorating loss. Nir Cohen-Shalit, the musical director, explains, “We aim to highlight the incredible talent and artistry of these composers in a context that allows their works to stand alongside the classical influences that inspired them.”

Far from the label of "Holocaust music," these pieces are now recognized for their depth, skill, and emotional range – qualities that transcend time and tragedy.

Mozart’s Dissonance Quartet forms the heart of the program, a fitting anchor for the evening. As one of the seminal pieces in the string quartet repertoire, its movements will alternate with compositions by Ullmann, Schulhoff, and Klein.

These selections reveal the interplay between classical influence and individual expression, showing how composers like Ullmann and Klein drew from and adapted these foundations into something distinctly their own, even amid the horrors of Terezin.

The “Into the Light” project, founded by Yaakov Fischer, has worked tirelessly to bring these lost compositions to life. Together with Cohen-Shalit, composer Michael Wolpe, and a network of international experts, Fischer has combed archives worldwide to recover music once deemed “degenerate” and hidden from the public.

“The music we’ve found and brought to life is itself a Holocaust survivor, in a way,” says Fischer. “We cannot bring back the composers, but we can celebrate their legacy and bring it into the present.”

The Toscanini String Quartet, known for its fresh and innovative approach to the classical repertoire, was founded in 2017 and has quickly gained a reputation for dynamic collaborations with a wide range of artists. Their past projects include groundbreaking performances like "16 Strings and One Body," merging chamber music with dance, and a children's concert in collaboration with the Moran Children's Choir.

These musicians bring both sensitivity and creativity to their work, blending tradition with innovation in a way that’s sure to make this concert an unforgettable experience.

Audiences can expect an evening that goes beyond the typical classical concert – a journey into the past that sheds light on enduring legacies. It’s an invitation to remember, but also to celebrate the richness of Jewish musical heritage that was once nearly lost.

Monday, November 11, 8:00 p.m.Studio Annette, 2 Shvil Ha-Meretz, Tel Aviv.For tickets, call (03) 620-1185.