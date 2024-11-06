Avishai Cohen’s musical journey returns to Eilat

Avishai Cohen, the acclaimed Israeli bassist, composer, and vocalist, has long been recognized for his innovative ability to weave jazz with an eclectic array of musical influences, including Middle Eastern, classical, and global sounds.

This fall, Cohen is introducing audiences to two projects that reflect the many layers of his artistry: Brightlight, his latest album, and Two Roses, a symphonic tribute that blends jazz with the rich sounds of traditional Israeli and Ladino music. These two performances capture Cohen’s deep connection to heritage, the evolution of his sound, and his love for exploring the emotional landscapes that music can offer.

The breakout performance of Brightlight is set for November 15 at the Red Sea Jazz Festival in Eilat, where he will perform with his trusted trio. Composed of Roni Kaspi on drums and Guy Moskovich on piano, Cohen’s trio provides the foundation upon which his compositions take on new life. Each member brings unique expressive qualities to Cohen’s work, allowing the music to emerge organically in each performance.

Cohen describes Brightlight as “a natural progression” of his career, a collection that isn’t limited by a single theme but reflects various stages of his musical journey.

“The new album is a compilation of things collected over time,” Cohen explained in a recent interview to The Jerusalem Post. “It’s about the progression of things I did before, but with new ideas and energy.” The title itself, Brightlight, suggests a sense of revelation and clarity, a summation of Cohen’s explorations in jazz and beyond.

The Red Sea Jazz Festival concert will be an intimate affair, offering an up-close experience of Cohen’s music in its “rawest form,” as he describes it. Kaspi’s sensitive drumming and Moskovich’s melodic piano phrasing complement Cohen’s intricate bass lines, creating a soundscape that Haaretz has praised for its “intimate intensity.”

This unique chemistry between the trio members adds depth and richness to each performance, with Cohen’s compositions taking on fresh meaning each time they’re played. “They’re both incredible musicians who get the dynamics, the nuances,” Cohen shared. “They make it easy to go deep into each piece.”

Audiences can expect a performance that embodies the essence of live jazz – immediate, dynamic, and deeply personal.

Critics have consistently lauded Cohen’s ability to evoke profound emotion in his live performances. His compositions, often characterized by layered harmonies and intricate rhythms, reflect his versatility and emotional expressiveness.

The Brightlight album launch is set to be a powerful experience, not only for jazz aficionados but also for anyone drawn to music that captures the complexities of human feeling. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

FOLLOWING THE Red Sea Jazz Festival, Cohen will perform his orchestral project Two Roses with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra on December 24 at the Tel Aviv Culture Center. Two Roses is a project that holds a special place in Cohen’s heart, as it honors his Israeli roots and his connection to Ladino culture.

The program’s title is inspired by the beloved Israeli classic “Two Roses” by two of Israel’s songbook founding members, Yaakov Orland and Mordechai Zeira, a piece emblematic of Israeli musical history. With Two Roses, Cohen reimagines traditional Israeli and Ladino songs through the lens of jazz and orchestral arrangement, bringing together the worlds of jazz, classical music, and cultural heritage.

“This project is more than just music,” Cohen explained, “it’s a piece of me, a look at my history and culture.” Over the past decade, Cohen has performed Two Roses with orchestras worldwide, from Europe to Asia, allowing him to refine and deepen the project’s emotional and musical layers.

But presenting Two Roses in Israel, where the audience has a direct connection to the songs’ origins, holds unparalleled significance for Cohen. “I’ve been doing this for close to 10 years with different orchestras globally,” he reflects, “but to do it here, in Israel – it’s incredibly moving.”

Two Roses has been widely praised for its “cinematic” quality, with DownBeat magazine commending its ability to convey “a sense of longing.” The orchestral arrangements bring new depth and texture to familiar melodies, casting them in a rich, atmospheric light. Cohen’s reinterpretations of these classic songs add a layer of nostalgia, breathing fresh life into melodies that have stood the test of time.

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s lush accompaniment amplifies the emotional impact of Cohen’s compositions, enhancing the timeless quality of his music and creating an experience that resonates deeply with listeners.

For Cohen, nostalgia is central to the magic of Two Roses. “Nostalgia has a mysterious quality,” he muses. “It doesn’t need words to carry you back; sometimes it’s just an atmosphere.” Cohen’s arrangements capture this elusive sense of memory and longing, drawing audiences into a soundscape that spans generations and traditions.

The concert promises to be especially poignant for Israeli audiences, who may feel an even deeper resonance with the familiar songs and lyrics. “Here, I think the impact will be truly exhilarating,” Cohen shares.

THROUGHOUT HIS career, Cohen has viewed music as a universal bridge, a way to connect people across cultural and linguistic divides. “Music has a beauty of its own,” he says, describing it as “a language that brings people together, beyond words.”

This belief in the power of music to transcend barriers is at the heart of Cohen’s work, and he hopes that audiences worldwide will feel a personal connection to his compositions. Cohen’s dedication to his craft has always been guided by his desire to evoke emotion, to reach people on a level that words cannot.

In Brightlight and Two Roses, Cohen presents two contrasting but complementary facets of his artistry. Brightlight offers the immediacy and intimacy of jazz in a trio setting, capturing the dynamic interplay between the musicians.

In contrast, Two Roses embodies the grandeur and depth of orchestral music, bringing together elements of Israeli, Ladino, and jazz traditions in a symphonic setting. Both performances showcase Cohen’s commitment to exploring tradition while pushing the boundaries of his musical expression.

As Cohen continues his journey, his music remains rooted in a deep respect for heritage and innovation, capturing the universal pull of melody, rhythm, and the human experience. Through Brightlight and Two Roses, Cohen invites audiences to join him in a celebration of music’s power to transcend time, place, and culture.