Hylenia: The great prophecy brings Jewish culture to young adult fantasy

This week, the debut novel by young Australian-born author Corey Tusak is being released. Hylenia: The Great Prophecy is centered around Jewish mythology and fantasy elements.

The coming-of-age story focuses on a young protagonist (Austin Bolden) moving to a magical school, where he joins an investigative club that reveals mysteries and long-kept secrets.

With strong themes of identity, destiny, heroism, and war, Hylenia: The Great Prophecy is a whirlwind of self-discovery. As the magical world goes through a new stage of war and corruption, Austin has to navigate where he stands among it all. Corey Tusak (credit: Courtesy)

Non-mainstream Jewish culture

Tusak began writing this book while he was a student in high school. He’s currently spending the year in Israel as a participant in the Aardvark enrichment program and working as an intern at The Jerusalem Post.

Tusak explained that the book has elements of Jewish culture and mythology that are not mainstreamed in popular media and that he wanted to show a new side to the history. “It’s what I would have wanted to read as a young adult,” he said.

The book will be available on the Austin Macauley website and Amazon, as of December 6.