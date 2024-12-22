Sculpture Park opens in the Negev Desert, showcasing a variety of structures

In southern Israel, discover the interesting desert. The comfortable winter weather is an additional motivation to add this as a great destination. Gems both small and large spread out in our dry South, and winter is the perfect time to explore the vast and mostly empty region of Mitzpe Ramon.

Start with the Desert Sculpture Park that lies just east of the quiet town. From Highway 40, that crosses the town, turn left onto a dirt road. The sign in Hebrew reads Gan Hapsalim. The road is 2.5 km. long and suited for hikers, but it is very convenient to drive along it in your car as you stop near the rock sculptures.

The works were created by several artists who used the large, heavy rocks found locally. The use of local stones emphasizes the human artistic shapes as compared to nature’s artistic shapes. As a result, the wonderful and dramatic effect makes this park feel limitless. The park seems to stop only when there are no more sculptures to be seen.

Desert Sculpture Park (credit: ITZIK MAROM)

Variety of work

The artists are both international and Israeli. The rock types differ and include basalt, granite, dolomite, limestone, and more. There is use of other materials such as metal and even concrete, which is purely man-made.

After the visit, which includes some vista points onto the Ramon Crater just below, enjoy the little forest near the entrance of the sculpture park, where there are picnic tables for a short break.