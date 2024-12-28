Mayim Bialik teaches Noa Tishby the dreidel game rules on Hanukkah's third night

Pro-Israel influencer and actress Noa Tishby joined with Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah on Friday.

Tishby had previously celebrated Hanukkah with actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Mila Kunis to celebrate the first and second nights of the festival of lights, respectively. Bialik is the third guest in her series of hosting celebrities for each night of the Jewish holiday this year.

Both Bialik and Tishby have regularly posted pro-Israel content on social media following Hamas's October 7 attacks.

"A sense of belonging"

Bialik described Judaism as "a sense of belonging even if you don't know where you belong." She also told Tishby that among her favorite Hanukkah traditions include "frying things year-round. And we love putting sour cream on everything."

She jokingly said that Hanukkah is the "perfect evolution of a year-long love affair with potatoes, onions, and fried food." She also said she makes sufganiyot "from scratch" to give to her children.

Bialik taught Tishby rules about the dreidel game that she was unaware of, and showed the influencer that there are different outcomes to spinning and landing on each of the four sides of the dreidel. Bialik compared the game to poker in betting the amount of gelt you give or receive each round, whereas the Israeli influencer thought that "you just spin it," and whoever dreidel spins the longest wins. ACTIVIST NOA TISHBY speaks at a Tel Aviv rally calling for the release of the hostages, Dec. 23, 2023 (credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The Big Bang Theory actress also said that after lighting the menorah, she sings the "Oh Chanukah" song in the original Yiddish with her family.