Branded toiletries shape the hotel experience: From Oregon to Israel

What might be one of the greatest phobias of a short-sighted person staying in a hotel room? I recently read the thoughts on this subject of my LinkedIn follower, British architect Keith Brownlie. It dealt with his experience in a reputed hotel in Portland, Oregon.

“Having spent the whole month in hotels, I’ve reached the point where I have to ask this frustrated consumer question: Why do soap marketers insist on packaging shower gel, shampoo, and conditioner in exactly the same drab (presumed sophisticated) livery with 3pt Helvetica light labeling that uses faux French to avoid saying what it actually is? I need it to say shampoo in big letters, not “abundant ambience shampooing nourrissant.” If, like me, you have four eyes, your chances of successfully navigating the trial of three bottles in the shower without your glasses are exactly zero. I’m not an owl, or French. I have washed in conditioner and shampooed in shower gel for weeks. Nobody wears glasses in the shower. Please somebody have a word,” he begs.

What really happened to small soap bars and mini bottles with simple labels: soap, shampoo, or conditioner? In a decade of power branding, a lot.

Hotel toiletries are not mere accessories anymore. They have infiltrated as key components intricately woven into the tapestry of guest satisfaction and brand representation. From fulfilling basic necessities to offering luxury indulgences, these seemingly small offerings play a substantial role in shaping the overall hotel guest’s experience. As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, the world of in-room toiletries has becomes a dynamic and integral part of the journey toward customer satisfaction.

Are brand strategists focused on product packaging actually aware of what clients feel and need? They are certainly convinced that consumers form an opinion on a product based on how it looks. The professionals are confident that all-important first impressions are often impossible to reverse. They set the tone for the customers’ thoughts and feelings of a brand and everything it represents.

Apparently, the majority of the luxury hospitality industry recognizes that toiletries are not at all their domain.

In order to engage hotel guests with sensory experience, they prefer to buy upscale products from companies that specialize in personal care, scents, textures, and aesthetics. The arena of bliss bathroom accessories turns into a maze of quality brands, even in Israel.

Looking at other hotels

The King David Jerusalem and Dan Tel Aviv will let you choose from among London based fragrance brand Molton Brown’s intriguing options: Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel, Indian Cress, Orange Bergamot, Gingerlilly, Fiery Pink Pepper, Ylang-Ylang, Kumudu, Coco Sandalwood, or Black Peppercor products.

The David Kempinski Tel Aviv offers the same brand.

Ritz Carlton Herzliya goes with the Anglo-French Philosykos. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Hilton Tel Aviv uses Hong Kong-owned Crabtree & Evelyn and its Vista floors displaying Canadian Sapphire.

The David Citadel and Mamila hotels in Jerusalem present the Italian Bulgari; and the future Intercontinental in the capital, scheduled for opening at the end of 2025, has already decided to use the Swedish Byredo.

Numerous Israeli hotels are proud to present famed Dead Sea brands packed with healing minerals. The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem goes with Ahava and both Atlas and Prima local chains use -417 manufacturers.

Others, such as the Isrotel chain, Six Senses Negev, or Tel Aviv’s Norman, the Sheraton, and the Drisco prefer a local brand packaged under the hotel name.

Branding experts will explain that a multisensory journey that engages hotel guests via recognizable global luxury fragments is the current name of the game. Who doesn’t want to experience free upscale toiletries?

The trend of offering well-known international personal care brands in hotel bathrooms is closely tied to several key factors,” explains Eran Ketter (PhD), a senior tourism advisor and head of the Department of Tourism and Hotel Management at Kinneret College.

“Firstly, the global growth in soft travel and wellness-focused hotels has elevated guests’ expectations for premium, self-care-oriented experiences. Providing branded amenities enhances the perception of luxury and aligns with this wellness-driven demand.

“Secondly, hotels serve as a strategic marketing channel for cosmetic brands eager to reach upscale markets. In-suite amenities act as a direct entry point into the routines of luxury travelers, creating opportunities for brand loyalty and post-stay product purchases. Lastly, as competition in the hospitality industry intensifies, branded cosmetics allow hotels to differentiate themselves and elevate the overall guest experience, turning mundane moments into memorable highlights that set them apart from competitors.”

Miri Nistor is one of Israel’s leading hospitality branding-and-packaging designers. Currently, she is working with the David Kempinski in Tel Aviv.

“The physical wrapping or container aims to both contain a product and represent a brand identity. However, the balance nowadays between the two is exaggerated. In cosmetics it’s even more irrational. Take a look at the tiny complimentary samples that are distributed. The brand logo is clear, but if you wish to understand what exactly the product is, you will need a magnifying glass to read its name and description. The same applies to hotel bathroom toiletries. When the brand is more luxurious, the product name suddenly becomes even smaller. This hierarchy should be changed. I believe that the product name and description have to be very clear and readable”, she says.

Nine months ago, a new regulation on packaging by the European Commission banned some types of unnecessary plastic packaging. Numerous states in the US followed. Mini hotel cosmetic and toiletries products, such as shampoos and soaps are included in the ban. The goal is to prevent the production of packaging waste, promote reuse, and make all packaging recyclable by 2030.

If, in the past, guests were presented with an impressive array of mini bottles by the bathroom sink and chose what they needed to take with them to the shower, those days are gone. Nowadays, the hospitality industry has moved to hooked-to-the-wall big dispensers, available for guests in the shower. Similar to Mr. Brownlie, those who wear glasses leave them outside of it – and trouble reading the text on the containers is inevitable.

However, in Israel, this law does not apply. Yet.

Nevertheless, some hotels are already bearing the environment in mind and following the blessed trend.

Tip for those planning the packaging in 2025: Remember, as you adapt your brand to the changing trend, to keep in mind those who have difficulty reading the small print.

The writer is the Travel Flash Tips publisher.