A classical-jazz fusion concert in Ra’anana showcases remarkable talents of a musical family

The Ra’anana Symphonette is set to host a unique concert experience, Gottfried in Three Generations, showcasing the remarkable talents of a musical family. This concert, a vibrant fusion of classical and jazz, features conductor and pianist Yaron Gottfried, conductor and guitarist Bar Gottfried, and jazz piano veteran Danny Gottfried.

Yaron Gottfried, a distinguished composer and conductor, leads the program, which blends beloved classical works with iconic jazz compositions from the 20th century.

Audiences can expect to hear Mendelssohn’s evocative Fingal’s Cave overture, alongside Warlock’s charming Capriol Suite – presented in both its classical form and a unique jazz interpretation. Adding to the eclectic mix are pieces by Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Chick Corea, and inventive orchestral arrangements by Yaron Gottfried of classic tunes like “Caravan” and “The Man I Love.”

A family sharing the stage

Sharing the stage is his son, Bar Gottfried, a rising star in the conducting world and a gifted guitarist. Bar, known for his dynamic performances and innovative arrangements, brings a fresh perspective to the program. The legacy is rounded out by Danny Gottfried, a pioneer of Israeli jazz, whose legendary career has bridged generations of music lovers.

The concert also highlights the talents of the Yaron Gottfried Trio, featuring Yaron and Danny Gottfried, alongside drummer Rony Holan, a luminary of the Israeli jazz scene, and bassist Yorai Oron, celebrated for his versatility.

DANNY GOTTFRIED. (credit: ARIEL BESOR) BAR GOTTFRIED. (credit: ELLA MAL’ACHI)

March 19 and 22, at 8:00 p.m., at Ra’anana Music and Arts Center.