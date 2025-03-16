Exploring the majestic Buddhist temples and heritage sites in northern Thailand

Thailand is known for being a vibrant tourist destination due to its diverse topography, which includes everything from turquoise waters, sandy beaches, forests with lush greenery, thrilling nightlife, and unique cultural experiences.

With almost 1,000 islands and 2,400 km. of coastline, Israelis flock to the beaches in large numbers all year round, enjoying the ultimate relaxation together with amazing cheap food experiences. They are embraced by the Thai people with a smile, turning the visit into a rewarding vacation to cherish.

However, Thailand offers much more. Its northern parts are home to majestic Buddhist temples, heritage sites, ancient culture, karst cliffs, tropical jungles, animal sanctuaries, and awesome natural parks.

Arriving in Bangkok, we did the unexpected. Instead of rushing to a majestic island, we aimed in the opposite direction for a four-day trip and found ourselves in the must-see Chiang Rai province.

The scenery here is dominated by pineapple plantation fields, and the delicious fruit can be found at every corner – even on the side the roads. Fresh, juicy, and tasty.

Tea drinking is an ancient practice in the region, used for both celebration and ceremony. The Choui Fong Tea Plantation grows millions of tea plants, with the endless green hills leaving visitors speechless. The plantation covers an expansive area of over 1.6 sq.km.

Here, tea bushes cascade along the hillside, creating a serene ambiance. A modern visitor center overlooks the marvelous hills, where one can enjoy purchasing tea at the shop and admiring the Thai employees working in the hut. You can take your pick of a soft tea-leaf steamed bun, green tea, iced tea, or even a green tea cake.

But Chiang Rai totally surprised us with its avant-garde temples, which were relatively new and quite unexpected. The unconventional “neo-traditional” style of Buddhist art is reflected in the Blue Temple, also known as Wat Rong Suea Ten, completed only nine years ago. What a striking modern artistic design.

The temple’s construction was initiated by the local community in 1996 to replace an old abandoned temple that previously stood on the site. Its design by local artist Phuttha Kabkaew left us tongue-tied.

However, when we came across the work of Kabkaew's teacher, our minds were completely blown. If there is a temple in Thailand that stands out from all others, it's the stunning Wat Rong Khun – the White Temple – designed, constructed, and opened to visitors in 1997.

The genius behind this structural marvel is Chalermchai Kositpipat, and calling him a genius might be an understatement. Kositpipat, a Chiang Rai-born visual artist – primarily a painter – exhibits his works around the world. He is well-known for his use of Buddhist imagery in his art.

His yet-unfinished White Temple complex is more than mere eye candy. It is a unique fusion of religious symbolism and contemporary art; traveling to this stunning destination was by itself worth the entire trip.

THE ATTRACTIONS here never cease to amaze. In front of a royal villa in a district of Chiang Rai, the admirable Mae Fah Luang Garden takes your breath away. This extraordinary botanical garden is bright and colorful, cultivated with rare plants and flowers that wrap around the grounds.

But the highlight has yet to come. After an hour’s drive north, we arrive at the Golden Triangle, a region where Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos meet on the Mekong River. Sailing on the mighty waterway is rewarding. The transboundary river is the world’s 12th longest and the 3rd longest in East Asia. The Triangle has been famous as one of the largest opium-producing areas of the world since the 1950s.

After a four-hour drive southwest, we arrive in the Chiang Mai province. Soon, we discovered what a dream destination it was as well.

Apparently, next year, Chiang Mai – Thailand’s second largest city – will be celebrating its 730th anniversary. Ironically, its name literally means new city. King Mangrai the Great founded the city as the capital of the Lanna Kingdom, which was, at the time, part of Greater India. The city became the center of Buddhism in northern Thailand.

The traditional temples we visited left us in awe. The magnificent Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is the most important temple, majestically looking from above at Chiang Mai city. Its exquisite golden pagoda is an architectural gem. Wat Sri Suphan, Chiang Mai’s “Silver Temple,” is one of the most exciting and active temples, located outside its old walled city. The Wat Phra Singh golden temple is perhaps the largest Buddhist temple in town. THE MAGNIFICENT Wat Phra, Doi Suthep’s most important temple in Chiang Mai. (credit: MOTTI VERSES)

Once in Chiang Mai, visitors are generally surprised by the fact that there is so much to discover other than its beautiful and historic temples. The province’s breathtaking scenery makes Chiang Mai one of Asia’s most attractive tourist destinations. The days there were just breathtaking.

Thailand's jungle landscape

Doi Inthanon National Park is known as “the roof of Thailand” and is famous for its thick jungles and trails. The King and Queen Pagodas and adjacent beautiful gardens here are just marvelous. This project symbolizes deep respect for the Royal couple, serving as a unifying emblem for the Thai people.

Hiking under a maze of bamboo, coffee, avocado, teak, sakura, wild banana, orchid, bird of paradise, and rubber trees and enjoying stormy waterfalls assures an unforgettable visit.

THE JUNGLE landscape changes into cultivated rice fields, and we are at Longneck Karen Village, a refuge of Kayan tribespeople who migrated here from Myanmar.

Women from this small minority are known worldwide for wearing rings around their necks to elongate them. In the past, it was meant to protect against tiger attacks. Today, it’s considered a symbol of beauty and a modern-day accessory. The rings are heavy, but this doesn’t deter the women from wearing them. What an experience it was.

At the Baifern Valley elephant sanctuary, we fed a few friendly female animals. The elephants demonstrated some tricks and were enthusiastic when we stepped into the water to wash them. Rafting on the river was an adventure to cherish in Thailand’s nature, away from the city.

With Lanna – the ancient Thai state heritage – in mind, it was no wonder that our hotel in the city would significantly highlight the culture. The luxurious InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping was home during the visit. The property by the Ping River was inaugurated in 1999. THE INTERCONTINENTAL Chiang Mai Mae Ping is an open museum of Lanna culture. (credit: MOTTI VERSES)

For years, it was known as a legendary local Thai hotel chain under the name Imperial Mae Ping. Before COVID, the owners decided to invest in massive renovation works to modernize and position it among the top hotels in the city. Their final decision not to run it as a local hotel anymore was part of a vision that Chiang Mai would soon attract many international visitors. The InterContinental brand was their choice.

“We officially rebranded and opened the hotel in November 2023 after the first phase of renovations was completed,” revealed Dutch general manager Peter Pottinga.

“Our hotel, featuring 240 elegant rooms and suites, is an open museum of the Lanna culture. It is an inspired décor to showcase traditional crafts,” he said. The public areas in this InterContinental are amazingly designed with the ancient Thai spirit in mind. The outdoor swimming pool is attractive and relaxing.

Hong’s Chinese Restaurant was constructed here with travelers from Thailand’s northern giant neighbor in mind.

“Chiang Mai is attractive to the Chinese market as it is a five-hour drive from the border or a one-hour flight. However, we are constantly aiming to attract new markets, mainly Americans, Australians, British, and the Israelis as well,” Pottinga shared.

“Chiang Mai might surprise the newcomers. The airport is a 10-minute drive [away], and in one day, you can enjoy nine temples. No other destination offers such a variety.

“I am calling [for] travelers to learn more about Thai culture and discover what the north has to offer. It is not enough to associate Thailand with the islands alone. Allow yourself to combine both [the] islands’ sandy beaches and the Chiang Mai province for a unique experience,” said Pottinga.

Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2025 recently named Chiang Mai a Top Global City. These respected guidebooks, and lately also a website, focus on unique destinations. Their experts are, without question and beyond doubt, in favor of the attractiveness of this region for this year. Past experience indicates that travelers will certainly follow. Sawadika – hello – North Thailand.

