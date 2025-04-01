Valencia’s Semi Ojeleye talks Game 3, EuroCup semifinal, and home-court advantage – interview

Hapoel Tel Aviv and Valencia are all knotted up at one game apiece in their EuroCup semifinal best-of-three series, which now heads to a decisive Game 3 on Wednesday night. Both sides will be looking to advance to the finals for a chance to punch their ticket to the Euroleague for the 2025/26 season.

This series has been a blockbuster, with plenty of stars on both teams aiming to reach the continent’s top league. There have already been several thrilling matchups that have captivated fans and delivered top-level play, making this series one for the history books.

One player to keep an eye on in Game 3 is Semi Ojeleye. The Valencia forward, who had been dealing with an illness during the first two games, has yet to make a significant impact on the series. However, he recently scored 18 points in a Spanish league victory over the weekend, showing signs of a return to form.

Now in his second season with the club, Ojeleye will look to leave his mark. After stints in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers, he moved overseas, spending a season with Bologna before joining Valencia.

Last year, he competed with the team in the Euroleague, and now, he hopes to help them return to the top division. LA Clippers forward Semi Ojeleye (37) drives against Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena, March 18, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. (credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

Interview with Ojeleye

Ahead of the crucial matchup, The Jerusalem Post spoke with Ojeleye about his experience with Valencia, the upcoming challenge, and his excitement for the opportunity to play at the highest level.

“It’s going to be great. We have a good team, and it will be a great time. The fans are incredible and bring the energy when we need it, especially during the ups and downs. Having them behind you at home is a big boost and gives us a home-court advantage. If we play fast and aggressive like we have all year, we have a great chance to win.”

Hapoel boasts a deep and talented roster across all positions, making matchups challenging.

However, Ojeleye is eager for the battle against the likes of Ish Wainright, Tomer Ginat, and Marcus Foster, to name a few.

"The way we play, and you've seen it all year, is that no matter who is on the floor, we should be fine. For us, it's about reading the game. At this level, making adjustments on the fly is key.

I’ll see where the team is, take my opportunities, and not get stuck focusing on just one thing.”

Hapoel head coach Dimitrios Itoudis has repeatedly stated that Valencia is the clear favorite. The 30-year-old Overland Park, Kansas, native understands why the two-time Euroleague champion coach has been vocal about that perspective.

“He doesn’t want to poke the bear – he wants to boost his own team and not give us any extra fuel. We know we’re good, but we can lose a game, too. At the end of the day, no matter what, you have to beat your opponent.”

Game 3 will take place at Valencia’s home arena, La Fonteta, an atmosphere that will provide Ojeleye and his club with a significant advantage after their narrow road loss in Samokov, Bulgaria.

“I don’t know if home-court advantage will decide the series, but anytime you don’t have to travel and get to play at home, it’s an advantage. You feel like you’re in your zone, and we have to play that way. La Fonteta is crazy, but whether we’re home or away, the key is to focus on the job and not let the crowd dictate the game.”

Veteran head coach Pedro Martínez, one of Spain’s all-time greats, returned to Valencia this season with the goal of leading the team back to the Euroleague. His experience on the sidelines has been a huge factor all season, and Ojeleye acknowledged its importance.

“We’ve been consistent in practice and preparation all season long. We’ve stuck to the game plan, and because of that, we’ve been able to maintain our level. That’s crucial when playing in a competition like the Euroleague, where the season is even more grueling than the EuroCup.”

This is Ojeleye’s second season with Valencia, and the familiarity has helped him focus on the task at hand.

“For me, it’s about day-to-day life. I’ve learned to speak Spanish, and I’m comfortable in the city. Simple things – going to the gym, shopping at the local store – become second nature, which allows me to focus on basketball.”

Ojeleye, who played college basketball at Duke and SMU, was selected 37th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. Over his NBA career, he played in more than 300 games, including 38 playoff appearances with the Celtics, gaining invaluable experience.

“As soon as I put on the Celtics jersey, I knew there was a legacy, and I had to live up to that. It taught me how to be a pro, how to represent every jersey I wear, and to respect the great players who came before me.”

The series is likely to be decided by the smallest details – an extra rebound, hustle plays – but Ojeleye highlighted another key factor that could make the difference.

“For us, details are important, but really, it’s about how each team responds and reacts. Both sides have great players, and punches will be thrown. Momentum will play a huge role, and whoever controls it could decide the series.”