Visiting Mauritius is worth every minute of travel - review

One moment, I was working like any normal person, and the next, I found myself flying to a tropical island in the Indian Ocean with a name that only a few could pinpoint exactly on a map.

Mauritius, a small island near Madagascar, transformed within a week from a mere destination in an atlas to a three-dimensional reality of white beaches, turquoise waters, and hotels that look like the front cover of a luxury travel brochure.

When the opportunity to visit Mauritius came to me, I didn’t know much about the place. I knew it was an island, that it had once been a British colony, and that it was a popular vacation spot for Europeans and French-speaking travelers.

But what I discovered is that Mauritius is much more than just a beach destination – it’s a country with a unique culture, blending Indian, African, French, and British influences. The locals speak three languages – French, English, and Creole – which makes it easy to communicate with them. Mauritius is home to 1.3 million people, with over half of them being Hindus, and the rest Christians and Muslims.

Because of its proximity to India, the local currency is the Mauritian Rupee, and one shekel is worth approximately 12 rupees. The best way to exchange currency is at the airport after landing, and it’s also a good idea to purchase a data plan, as not all international packages work properly. Mauritius. (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

The journey from Israel to Mauritius passes through Seychelles, with an Air Seychelles flight currently operating twice a week. The flight to Seychelles takes about six hours, followed by a two-and-a-half-hour flight to Mauritius.

Flights to Seychelles start at $700, and flights to Mauritius start at $960. For those who like to plan full days, it’s worth noting that flights from Israel leave at night, so you land in Mauritius in the morning and can start enjoying your first day right away.

Mauritius is a relatively small country, and it takes about two hours to cross it from end to end. Unlike in India, transportation on the island is quite convenient, with well-maintained roads and patient drivers. Upon first arrival, the most striking sight is the contrast between the lush tropical interior of the island and the white beaches and turquoise waters that surround it.

Four Beachcomber resort

During my week in Mauritius, I stayed at four out of eight Beachcomber resorts, all rated 4-5 stars. I was surprised by how different each of them was, even though they all belong to the same chain. The first hotel was Shandrani – a resort designed in a rustic style reminiscent of Thailand.

What impressed me most was the location – only ten minutes from the airport, which is a blessing after a long flight. When lying on the beach, you can see planes approaching just before landing. The hotel sits on a private peninsula, so it has several stunning beaches at different points.

The rooms closest to the beach are the most desirable, with direct access to the turquoise waters. The hotel’s spa is particularly impressive, offering a variety of treatments that use local ingredients. What I discovered after arriving is that the hotel is set to close soon for extensive renovations, as some rooms are old and need updating.

After Shandrani, we went on a delightful boat ride, which became one of the most exciting moments of the trip. We sailed along the coast, watched a pod of dolphins from a distance, and visited the eGrand Riviere Sud Est Falls, a beautiful waterfall cascading over black basalt rocks with easy access by boat. Playful monkeys jumped around, adding to the charm.

We then sailed to a ruined lighthouse located on a rocky island in Grand Port Bay. Getting to the lighthouse requires getting off the boat and walking through shallow water. Finally, we stopped at Ile aux Cerfs – a small island with a kiosk and restaurant, an ideal spot for swimming, snorkeling, and enjoying simple, perfect pastoral beauty.

A boat trip like this costs about 400 shekels per person, usually including lunch. If you’d prefer not to spend money, here, like in all Beachcomber resorts, there are free water sports activities as part of the package, including transparent kayaks, pedal boats, water skiing, and snorkeling.

The second hotel I visited was Victoria Beachcomber – a large, modern, and clean hotel, with its main pool being one of the most impressive features – a massive pool that seems to spill into the sea. What sets Victoria apart is its adults-only wing – a two-story area with a dedicated restaurant and private pool that looks like a winding river passing alongside the rooms.

Transitioning from the lively, family-oriented area to the peaceful adults-only wing felt like entering a different world. Price: Seven nights per person, including Air Seychelles flights and transfers, starting at $2,690 per person.

Next, I visited Trou Aux Biches, which, in my opinion, offers the perfect balance between elegance and fun. It is excellently located on the western coast near the lively Grand Bay and Port Louis, along one of the best beaches in Mauritius. In the resort, you’ll find beachfront suites with private pools, as well as family villas with two or three bedrooms. The hotel also has a free kids’ and youth club.

The hotel features six garden pools, six restaurants, and a massive infinity pool overlooking the sea, with the attached beach stretching for hundreds of meters of white sand. Here, far from India, I found the best Indian restaurant in Mauritius – the hotel’s restaurant serves authentic dishes with bold and precise flavors. The pastries and desserts were also exceptional. A seven-night vacation in a Junior Suite with breakfast, Air Seychelles flights, and transfers, starting at $2,805 per person.

Finally, I spent time at Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa – a resort that truly lived up to its name. It is located on the Le Morne Peninsula, with a lagoon on one side and a stunning golf course on the other, set against the backdrop of the Morne Brabant Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The hotel even has its own golf academy. You’ll find spacious suites and 13 private villas, eight amazing restaurants, four of which are at the nearby Dinarobin Beachcomber. By the way, there’s even a kids’ club with a small swimming pool (free of charge). Since the resort is huge, people mostly get around in golf carts.

What stood out to me the most was the proximity of the rooms to the sea – my room’s balcony was just a few steps from the perfect tropical beach. Although the hotel is known for its golf courses, for me, the most exciting experience was the opportunity to snorkel right by the shore and discover a whole new world.

The rooms here are very spacious, especially by the standards we’re used to in Israel. The bathrooms are large and bright, with both a shower and a bathtub.

Paradis is adjacent to another hotel in the chain, Dinarobin, and guests can freely move between the two – for meals, beaches, or using facilities. This is a great option for those who want variety without changing accommodations.

You can also swim with large sea turtles that come to feed near the shore. Something I was impressed by at all Beachcomber hotels is their deep commitment to sustainability. For example, in every room, there are water bottles made from sugarcane waste – no plastic is used.

Sugarcane, one of Mauritius’s main crops, is used as an ecological raw material that decomposes naturally. The price for a week at Paradis, including a stay in a Junior Suite with breakfast, flights, and transfers, starts at $2,985 per person.

Mauritian cuisine is a blend of Indian, African, and European influences, but to be honest, it’s not one of the most exciting kitchens I’ve encountered.

Authentic local food is primarily based on rice, curry, and seafood. As you move up in hotel class, the culinary quality increases, reaching true gourmet restaurants in the more luxurious resorts.

The Beachcomber resorts offer a wide range of restaurants – Italian, Indian, Chinese, and, of course, restaurants specializing in fresh seafood. All the hotels offer a variety of accommodation packages – from room and breakfast only, through half-board, to all-inclusive packages.

Beyond the beaches and turtles, there’s much more to discover. Mauritius is much more than just a tropical getaway. Its attractions are diverse and fascinating. One of the recommended experiences is a visit to Port Louis, the capital.

A tour of the city gives a mini-India feel but without the mess, with the beating heart of the city being the central market, divided into areas for vegetables, fruits, and spices, and an area with souvenirs where you can buy coconut bowls and products featuring the dodo bird – the local symbol. Not far from the market is a mall where you can find almost every brand, food stalls, and restaurants.

For nature lovers, don’t miss the mountainous region of the island, which offers many adventures. The Chamarel area is one of them, and you’ll find a powerful waterfall and the famous Seven Coloured Earth Geopark – a natural phenomenon where volcanic cooling changed the colors of the soil. Entry costs about $10 per person.

The island’s rich biodiversity is reflected in the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden – a botanical garden with hundreds of tree species, where a guided tour is recommended. Entry costs about 20 shekels. Additionally, diving enthusiasts can find opportunities to dive with dolphins and even whales during certain months of the year.

In conclusion, Mauritius is much more than just a tiny spot on the map. It’s a country with character, history, and landscapes unlike any other. Yes, its beaches are incredibly photogenic, and the waters are turquoise like computer-generated images. But there’s so much more: culture, flavors, scents, and the people – the friendliest and most welcoming in the world.

The Beachcomber resorts offer everything you dreamed of when imagining the perfect tropical vacation, and then some. Around them is a whole world to explore if you want to get out and discover. But even if all you’re looking for is a week of complete tranquility, colorful cocktails, and swimming in crystal-clear waters, Mauritius is the place for you.

And if you’re worried about the distance – don’t. Sometimes, the best places are just a little farther away. But when you get there, you’ll understand it was worth every minute of the journey.

The writer was a guest of Air Seychelles and Beachcomber Resorts.