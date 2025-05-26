Olim-run Tel Aviv bike shop to ride 600 laps around city landmark for hostages

In a bold and heartfelt tribute to the 600 days since the October 7 hostage crisis began, Tel Aviv resident and bike shop owner Jake Teper is planning to ride 600 laps around Dizengoff Square this Sunday, May 28. The event, aimed at raising awareness and fostering community solidarity, will see Teper, who operates Yalla Bikes, cycling for up to 12 hours, starting early in the morning and continuing into the evening.

“I don’t expect anyone to join me for all 600 laps,” Teper told the Jerusalem Post. “But if people want to ride one lap, ten, or just come out and give me a high five, that would mean everything. It’s about showing up, being together.”

The idea was sparked when the shop’s operators saw a digital display marking 590 days since the crisis, lighting up the Azrieli Towers in Tel Aviv. That moment led to a conversation with a friend about how Olim (immigrants to Israel) could contribute meaningfully to the national conversation. From that, the concept of 600 symbolic laps was born.

Oleh Jake Teper runs and operates Tel Aviv's Yalla Bikes. (credit: YALLA BIKES)

Originally from the US, Teper made Aliyah nearly five years ago and has since become a central figure in Tel Aviv’s biking community. Through his shop and regular group rides, he has worked to build a sense of togetherness—something he says has only deepened during the ongoing conflict.

Symbolism in Tel Aviv

Dizengoff Square, where the ride will take place, has become a symbolic site of remembrance and resilience, with memorials and gatherings taking place there regularly since the war began.

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎YallaBikes‎‏ (@‏‎yallabikes‎‏)‎‏

“I bike past it every day. It’s where I felt this needed to happen,” Teper said.

Though this isn’t a fundraising event, Yalla Bikes will be posting updates on social media and is inviting local residents, influencers, and even some politicians to join or show support.

“I wanted to do something hard—something that would reflect the emotional and physical endurance this country has shown,” he said. “It’s about all of us.”