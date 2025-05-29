‘Since You Left’: A final song by Beniho Biton released months after his murder on October 7

A powerful new song by the late Beniho Biton, composed and recorded shortly before his murder on October 7, was released this week, offering a haunting and heartfelt reminder of the young artist’s passion and spirit.

Titled “Since You Left”, the track is based on videos Biton filmed himself in the weeks leading up to the Nova Festival, where he and thousands of others were attacked by Hamas terrorists. After fleeing the site of the massacre, Beniho and his friends sought refuge at Kibbutz Be’eri, where he was tragically killed. He was just 22 years old.

Biton, a Jerusalem native and former soldier in the elite Egoz reconnaissance unit, was known among friends and family not only as a fighter, but also as a deeply creative soul. He played multiple instruments—guitar, keyboards, saz, phantom—and sang wherever he could, always with a guitar on his back and an open heart.

His sister, Noa Yaffe, describes him simply. “Beniho had a great passion for music, and his life’s purpose was simple – to embrace, love, and play for everyone he met. And his dedication continues in this world even after his death.”

“Since You Left” was released as part of the “Netzach” (Eternity) Project, an initiative founded by musicians and producers, many of whom also lost loved ones in the October 7 attacks. The project seeks to honor and preserve the musical legacies of those murdered in the Iron Swords War, giving voice to songs that may have otherwise been lost forever. Family members of October 7 victims grieve over loved ones' deaths at the site of the Nova music festival a year after the Hamas massacre. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

The lyrics—written and sung by Beniho himself—are a poetic meditation on grief and inner pain masked by an outwardly “normal” world.

“Outside, everything is normal / Inside, everything burns,” he sings.“And I don’t want to be here without you / Now that everything here is gray, without you.”

The stark contrast between public appearance and private agony—so universal in mourning—makes the song especially resonant in a nation still grieving hundreds lost on that day.

A life cut short, a message that endures

Biton’s death is one of the most personal examples of the human stories behind the staggering statistics. After escaping the Nova party during the initial rocket barrage, he was killed alongside his close friend Maor Graziani (z”l), while another friend, Yonatan Smarano, remains a hostage in Gaza.

The “Netzach” project, spearheaded by Nati Weiss, Roi Zinger, Noam Ben Shabat, Tom Haled, Lee Osi, and Noa Yaffe, is now making it possible for the public to hear and hold onto the artistic legacies of the murdered.

Each release—available on all major streaming platforms—serves not only as a tribute but also as a protest against silence. These are not just victims; they were creators, voices, dreamers. And now, their music lives on.

For those who knew Beniho, “Since You Left” is not just a song. It’s a final message. A reminder of his light. A promise that his voice, though silenced by terror, will not be forgotten.