Korff quietly champions Israel stories as Paramount+ expands globally

Brandon Korff, a Paramount Global shareholder and longtime supporter of Israeli relief efforts, whose behind-the-scenes advocacy helped bring “The Children of October 7” to Paramount+’s global audience.

Since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre, Korff has been a steadfast presence in Israel, volunteering with lone soldiers, assisting at Tel Hashomer Hospital, and organizing cultural programs for survivors. Now, as Paramount+ rolled out in additional international markets on June 2, Korff’s efforts have helped spotlight “The Children of October 7,” giving global viewers unfiltered testimony from young Israeli survivors.

Directed by Asaf Becker and led by American activist and performer Montana Tucker, the 35-minute film premiered on April 23 on Paramount+ and MTV. Tucker—herself the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors—interviewed seven children aged 11 to 17 who witnessed the October 7 terror. Their stories, captured with 3D AI–powered cinematography, range from being taken hostage to witnessing family members’ deaths. The documentary deliberately avoids political posturing, focusing instead on the children’s resilience and the psychological toll of that day.

Montana Tucker at the Jerusalem Post Conference. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Supporting humanitarian initiatives

Korff’s backing has been instrumental. Though Paramount’s planned $8 billion sale is still awaiting final regulatory approval, executives say Korff continued to champion projects that highlight Israel’s struggles. His visit to Tel Hashomer in February made headlines, and he remains on the ground, supporting humanitarian initiatives and ensuring cultural programs for evacuees and solo soldiers persist.

In a media landscape dominated by blockbusters—Paramount’s own “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” grossed $353 million globally in its first week—Korff and his allies have pushed for content with emotional and historical weight.

Tucker’s documentary has already garnered attention. When it premiered at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem last December, President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog attended. Its U.S. debut at the Paley Center in April drew actors Jason Isaacs and Emma Hewitt, alongside Gloria Gaynor and Nancy Spielberg. Critics have praised it for its unflinching honesty; New York Post columnist Jacqueline Cutler wrote that audiences “won’t be able to deny the massacre” after watching it.

“The Children of October 7” follows other Paramount-backed projects, like “We Will Dance Again,” which chronicled post-war life in southern Israel. By including such documentaries in its global rollout, Paramount+ is signaling that it aims to strike a balance between escapist entertainment and urgent, real-world storytelling.

Montana Tucker’s journey underscores the film’s impact. Born in Boca Raton, Florida, in 1993, Tucker has built a following of over 9 million on TikTok and 3.1 million on Instagram by creating pro-Israel content during the Gaza conflict. Her prior work includes a Holocaust-focused series on TikTok that garnered millions of views and was later adapted into a documentary. When she wore a yellow-ribbon dress at the 2024 Grammys demanding the return of Israeli hostages, her image became an instant global emblem of solidarity.

“We can’t forget those children”

Paramount+ acquired “The Children of October 7” in late March, and Korff’s influence behind the scenes was crucial, sources say. A Paramount insider noted, “Brandon believes in this project. He saw its power from day one and pushed for its broader distribution.” That push has paid off: as of early June, “The Children of October 7” is available in more than 35 new regions from Europe to Asia.

As Paramount+ continues its global expansion, Korff’s discreet advocacy ensures that the world sees more than just blockbuster action films. “We can’t forget those children,” Tucker said at a May event in Los Angeles. “Their stories remind us why we fight against antisemitism, why we stand with Israel.”

With Korff’s ongoing support, Paramount+ subscribers worldwide will have access to “The Children of October 7,” an emotional testament to survival and a call to never let these atrocities be erased from memory.