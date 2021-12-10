The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Elon Musk mulls quitting his jobs, becoming full-time influencer

It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform and the world's richest man, was being serious about quitting his roles.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 07:45
FILE PHOTO - SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PICTURE)
FILE PHOTO - SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PICTURE)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday.
"thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating.
It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles. However, he was offered help by social media influencer Mr. Beast, who replied that he would coach Musk on how to get YouTube views.
Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip start-up Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years."
"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."
Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion since.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


