Fauci baseball card sets all-time high for sales at Topps website

More than 51,500 Faucis were sold when the card hit the site last week, setting an all-time high for a print run on the site, the company said Monday.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 1, 2020 08:56
Jul 23, 2020; Washington, DC, USA; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the ceremonial first pitch before MLB Opening Day between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals (photo credit: GEOFF BURKE-USA TODAY SPORTS/VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: GEOFF BURKE-USA TODAY SPORTS/VIA REUTERS)
Dr. Anthony Fauci can add another bullet point to his long and distinguished career: Not only does he now have his own baseball card; he has his own best-selling baseball card.
The Topps baseball card company honored Fauci with a card last Friday, one day after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees. The nation's leading infectious disease expert wore a mask as he took the mound.
Granted, the pitch didn't come close to the strike zone, but the 79-year-old savored the experience, and apparently fans of the infectious disease expert didn't mind as well.
ToppsNow cards are available for only 24 hours on the Topps site. More than 51,500 Faucis were sold when the card hit the site last week, setting an all-time high for a print run on the site, the company said Monday.

Topps took it easy on Fauci, printing a card that zoomed in on his pitch release -- and did not show where the ball ended up.
 
"It went in the wrong direction," Fauci said to the Washington Post. "I joked around after and said I used to be a shortstop when I played ball as a young boy, and I thought I was supposed to throw to first base."


