Fauci baseball card sets all-time high for sales at Topps website

The Topps baseball card company honored Fauci with a card last Friday, one day after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees. The nation's leading infectious disease expert wore a mask as he took the mound.

Granted, the pitch didn't come close to the strike zone, but the 79-year-old savored the experience, and apparently fans of the infectious disease expert didn't mind as well.

ToppsNow cards are available for only 24 hours on the Topps site. More than 51,500 Faucis were sold when the card hit the site last week, setting an all-time high for a print run on the site, the company said Monday.



Topps took it easy on Fauci, printing a card that zoomed in on his pitch release -- and did not show where the ball ended up.



"It went in the wrong direction," Fauci said to the Washington Post. "I joked around after and said I used to be a shortstop when I played ball as a young boy, and I thought I was supposed to throw to first base."