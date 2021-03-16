The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Five notable Jewish, Israeli nominees for 2021 Oscars

“Mank,” the black-and-white Netflix film about Jewish screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, earned 10 Oscar nods, including for best picture, making up nearly half of Netflix’s total nominations.

By EMILY BURACK/JTA  
MARCH 16, 2021 03:49
Sacha Baron Cohen poses for a photoshoot for the sequel to his 'Borat' film that was released on Oct. 23, 2020. (photo credit: AMAZON PRIME)
Sacha Baron Cohen poses for a photoshoot for the sequel to his 'Borat' film that was released on Oct. 23, 2020.
(photo credit: AMAZON PRIME)
“Mank,” the black-and-white Netflix film about Jewish screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, leads the slate of Academy Award nominations in a year when most Americans viewed movies via streaming services.
“Mank” earned 10 Oscar nods, including for best picture, making up nearly half of Netflix’s total nominations. The company also drew six nominations for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Meanwhile, Amazon’s nominations were bolstered by Regina King’s film “One Night in Miami” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — one of two movies that earned creator Sacha Baron Cohen an Oscar nomination.
Here’s what you need to know about the notable Jewish nominees. The awards will be presented in a ceremony April 25.
“Mank” dominates
Starring Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz, “Mank” was tapped for best picture among its nominations. Oldman and co-star Amanda Seyfried, as well as director David Fincher, are in the running. There are also nominations for original score, cinematography, costume design and more.
“Mank” focuses on the story behind Mankiewicz writing the classic film “Citizen Kane,” and trying to get credit for his work following its success.
Sacha Baron Cohen is recognized for two very different films
Cohen was nominated for his portrayal of the Jewish activist Abbie Hoffman in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and for best adapted screenplay for the Borat sequel, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian actress who plays Borat’s daughter in the latter, scored a nod for best supporting actress.
“Trial of the Chicago 7” garnered six nominations, including for best original screenplay by the Jewish writer-director Aaron Sorkin.
“Crip Camp” is recognized
The Netflix documentary, nominated for best documentary feature, is the story of teenagers with disabilities who attend Camp Jened in upstate New York during the summer of 1971. The film, executive produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, follows a group of campers and counselors who become activists for the disability rights movement, including the Jewish activist Judy Heumann.
Following the nominations Heumann tweeted, “Make this year the first of MANY where the Oscars is accessible to all disabled people.”
Israeli and Palestinian short films score nominations
The Israeli short film White Eye is up for best live-action short film. It’s the story of Omer (Daniel Gad), a Mizrahi man whose bicycle is stolen. He spots his bike outside a factory and calls the police on an African migrant worker, Yunes (Dawit Tekelaeb), setting off a chain of events out of Omer’s control.
“The story actually happened to me,” Tomer Shushan, the film’s writer and director, told Jewish Insider. “I found myself fighting to get my bike back, and I almost made a man go to jail, to be deported from Israel. I just sat down like one hour after the situation and I wrote the script in 40 minutes.”
Competing against “White Eye” in the same category is the Palestinian short film “The Present,” which is directed by the Palestinian British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi. It tells the tale of Yusuf (Saleh Bakri) and his daughter, Yasmine (Mariam Kanj), who set out to buy his wife a gift. They navigate Israeli soldiers and military checkpoints in their frustrating attempt.
“You can portray checkpoints with all the facts and figures – a woman can give birth at a checkpoint; people can’t get to work or whatever. But you go stand at a checkpoint, it’s a very different perception to what the facts and figures provide. It was this life-changing trip, it had such an impact on me and I came back and battled with it for two years,” Nabulsi explained of her inspiration to make the film.
The first scene in “The Present” is filmed at a Bethlehem checkpoint.
Diane Warren gets her 12th best original song nomination
The Jewish songwriter Diane Warren was nominated for “Io sì (Seen)” for the Sophia Loren Holocaust film “The Life Ahead.” She shares the nomination with singer Laura Pausini; it was the film’s only nomination.
Warren has been nominated a dozen times over three decades but failed to take home a statuette. This could be the year: She won a Golden Globe in February.


Tags sacha baron cohen oscars jewish film hollywood jews jewish actors jewish actors in hollywood jewish hollywood hollywood Borat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by