Gal Gadot signs 8-figure deal to star in Heart of Stone

This payday puts her at the top end of the pay scale for Hollywood actresses and it is reportedly for even more money than the $10 million she was paid for Wonder Woman 1984, the follow up to Wonder Woman, and the $20 million she received for the Netflix film, Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, which just finished shooting after a pandemic-induced delay. The Israeli actress has moved up through the star ranks since she received a mere $300,000 to star in the first Wonder Woman movie.



According to Deadline, the movie will be the first in a series that will put a “female spin” on such action franchises as Mission: Impossible and the James Bond films.

Heart of Stone will be produced by Skydance Media, with Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, also producing through their Pilot Wave production company.

Wonder Woman 1984, which was originally scheduled to be released last June, will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. HBO Max announced last week it would suspend its one-week free trial offer so that audiences who want to see Gadot’s second outing as the Amazon warrior princess will have to pay for a full-month subscription.

