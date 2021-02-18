The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Golden Globe nominations for TV and film filled with snubs and surprises

Who’s up, who’s down, who’s in, who’s out this year?

By GLENN WHIPP  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 15:09
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting Golden Globes in 2015. (photo credit: TNS)
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting Golden Globes in 2015.
(photo credit: TNS)
The Golden Globes divides its movie categories between drama and comedy/musical, leading to a surplus of contenders and the ability for horrible movies like Burlesque to promote itself as (God help us) a best picture nominee.
On the television side, unlike the Emmys, the voting members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association like to constantly shake things up, turning their TV nominations into a grab-bag of random slights and citations. (Game of Thrones never won for drama series, and one year actually lost to The Affair.)
So, yes, there are surprises, and omissions, too, even with the excessive number of nominations. For the sake of alliteration, we’ll call these omissions “snubs,” though they’re probably not personal, unless some star declined to pose for pictures with each and every HFPA member, as is the custom with this group. Then, well, it’s still not a snub. It’s revenge.
Who’s up, who’s down, who’s in, who’s out this year? Let’s take a look.
SURPRISE: Promising Young Woman (motion picture drama)
Focus Features submitted Emerald Fennell’s revenge thriller as a comedy, but the HFPA wasn’t laughing, moving it to drama. But voters liked it enough to reward it not only here, but also give Fennell a nod for director.
SNUB: Meryl Streep (lead actress comedy/musical, The Prom and Let Them All Talk)
The HFPA has nominated Streep 32 (!) times over the years, but ignored her this year for her lead turns in The Prom and Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All Talk. That alone might sting. Nominating her Prom date James Corden adds insult to injury.
SURPRISE: Kate Hudson, (lead actress comedy/musical, Music)
This had to be for the buzz cut, because Sia’s directorial debut was a mess.
SURPRISE: Hamilton (motion picture comedy/musical)
Not a surprise that it made it in, just that it qualified in the first place. The filmed version of a stage performance is not a movie. But whatevs. Raise a glass to freedom! And better ratings for the ceremony!
SNUB: News of the World (motion picture drama)
You’d think that an old-fashioned Western starring an old-fashioned movie star would have done better with these voters, many of whose forebearers thrilled to John Ford’s Stagecoach when it premiered in 1939.
SURPRISE: The Father (motion picture drama)
This brutal portrait of the man losing his mind has been doing OK with critics groups, particularly for Anthony Hopkins’ devastating lead turn. This nomination boosts its profile as it (finally) nears its late February release.
SNUB: Zendaya (lead actress, motion picture drama, Malcolm & Marie)
The “white lady from the LA Times” approves this slight.
SURPRISE: James Corden (lead actor, motion picture comedy/musical, The Prom)
The only possible explanation for rewarding this career-worst performance (and Corden was in Cats!) is that the HFPA wants him to host the ceremony next year. In which case, good for him, and please tell us how that goes because we won’t be watching.
SURPRISE: Ozark (TV series, drama)
Three years in, HFPA voters finally relented and nominated this overrated, overheated Netflix series because, we suppose, Succession had to postpone production and isn’t eligible, and nominating Perry Mason would have been even worse.
SURPRISE: Schitt’s Creek (TV series, comedy)
We can’t completely dismiss the HFPA’s taste in comedy since, unlike the television academy, it had the good sense to reward Atlanta for one of its two brilliant seasons. And, now, finally, six seasons in, comes the first recognition for the sunny Schitt’s Creek. Better late than never, especially if it means the cast will reunite remotely for the ceremony. (Los Angeles Times/TNS)
The 78th Golden Globes Award ceremony will be broadcast live in Israel on March 1 at 3 a.m. The broadcast will start with the red-carpet event at 1:30 a.m. on Yes TV Drama, YES VOD and Sting TV. An edited version will be broadcast Monday, March 1, at 9 p.m. 


Tags television film award Golden Globes competition
