Google Doodle honors Israeli election day with ballot cartoon

Google decorated its doodle, as it does to commemorate special holidays and events regularly, on Tuesday to show a ballot box in honor of Israel's elections for the 24th Knesset on Tuesday.
The doodle replaced on of the "o"s of the Google logo with a rectangular ballot box with the Israeli flag printed on the front and a slip, assumedly a party note, sliding in through the hole at the top.
When one clicks on the new logo, it presents a Google search for "Israel Elections 2021," and the logo – now at the top left of the page – has a blue sky with white clouds in the background.
"Legislative elections will be held in Israel on 23 March 2021 to elect the 120 members of the 24th Knesset," the automated search response says, sourcing Wikipedia, and names Tuesday as the date of the elections.
