Greek singer Nikos Vertis to visit Israel

Prominent Greek singer Nikos Vertis will be visiting Israel this upcoming May 13 at Menora Mivtachim Arena in the first international show since the coronavirus halted cultural activities throughout the world, according to a press release from his managment team.

Vertis has become well-known as an ambassador for Greek music in Israel and around the world, having done shows in Australia, the United States, Canada and Europe. Vertis is also expected to accompanied by Israeli singers Sarit Hadad and Eyal Golan at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, where he has previously performed with with singer Shlomi Shabbat, Idan Raichel and Itai Levy.

Originally from the Netherlands, Vertis moved with his family at a young age to Athens, Greece, later continuing onto a music career after learning to play the bouzouki. He gained a following of fans from his performances in Thessaloniki and Macedonia.

Vertis won the the Best New Singer Award in Greece at the third "Arion" Awards Competition on behalf of the Greek Record Federation, a platinum album and an award for best-selling Greek single in recent years.

"Our office has worked hard to return the performances from abroad to Israel and we are happy that our efforts have borne fruit - Nikos Vertis, a great Greek singer is returning to Israel. We will be announcing more shows soon. This summer will be all about collaborations with world-class international artists," a statement from Vertis' production company read.