Volunteers from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) and Yahad for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers visited armored corps that are stationed in the Golan Heights to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.

The soldiers, who serve in the "Sufa" Battalion of the 188th Armored Brigade, were given donuts, snacks and drinks to honor the work they do for the safety of Israel.

"It's not easy to celebrate the holiday so far from family and home”, said Alexander Konchev, a lone soldier who made aliyah from Ukraine. Konchev is only one of many lone soldiers who are celebrating the Jewish holiday far from their families. He currently serves as a tank driver in the IDF.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"It's exciting that even when you are far from home, there are people who think of you and make sure you feel the holiday and celebrate it together with the battalion," Konchev continued.

“IDF combat soldiers are the defensive wall for us all. Even during the days of Hanukkah, where we all gather with our families to light candles and rejoice together, they stand on guard away from home, in harsh weather conditions and exposed to dangers. I am proud of the IFCJ/IDF Food Trucks project and happy for this opportunity to bring the soldiers a little happiness," said Yael Eckstein, the president of IFCJ.

Soldiers from Sufa battallion light candles with IDCJ IDF Food Truck volunteers. (credit: Ancho-Josh-JINIPIX)

IFCJ/IDF food trucks have been traveling between army bases around Israel to distribute free snacks and drinks to tens of thousands of soldiers per year. Some of them have coffee tables, Wi-Fi, TV, mobile charging ports and popcorn machines.

The UFCJ donates the food trucks and funds the volunteers' daily activities.