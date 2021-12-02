The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

IFCJ/IDF food truck volunteers bring Hanukkah cheer to soldiers in Golan Heights

IFCJ/IDF food trucks have been traveling between army bases around Israel to distribute free snacks and drinks to tens of thousands of soldiers per year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 20:13
Soldiers from Sufa battallion light candles with IDCJ IDF Food Truck volunteers. (photo credit: Ancho-Josh-JINIPIX)
Soldiers from Sufa battallion light candles with IDCJ IDF Food Truck volunteers.
(photo credit: Ancho-Josh-JINIPIX)
Volunteers from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) and Yahad for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers visited armored corps that are stationed in the Golan Heights to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.
The soldiers, who serve in the "Sufa" Battalion of the 188th Armored Brigade, were given donuts, snacks and drinks to honor the work they do for the safety of Israel.
"It's not easy to celebrate the holiday so far from family and home”, said Alexander Konchev, a lone soldier who made aliyah from Ukraine. Konchev is only one of many lone soldiers who are celebrating the Jewish holiday far from their families. He currently serves as a tank driver in the IDF.
"It's exciting that even when you are far from home, there are people who think of you and make sure you feel the holiday and celebrate it together with the battalion," Konchev continued.
“IDF combat soldiers are the defensive wall for us all. Even during the days of Hanukkah, where we all gather with our families to light candles and rejoice together, they stand on guard away from home, in harsh weather conditions and exposed to dangers. I am proud of the IFCJ/IDF Food Trucks project and happy for this opportunity to bring the soldiers a little happiness," said Yael Eckstein, the president of IFCJ.
Soldiers from Sufa battallion light candles with IDCJ IDF Food Truck volunteers. (credit: Ancho-Josh-JINIPIX) Soldiers from Sufa battallion light candles with IDCJ IDF Food Truck volunteers. (credit: Ancho-Josh-JINIPIX)
IFCJ/IDF food trucks have been traveling between army bases around Israel to distribute free snacks and drinks to tens of thousands of soldiers per year. Some of them have coffee tables, Wi-Fi, TV, mobile charging ports and popcorn machines.
The UFCJ donates the food trucks and funds the volunteers' daily activities.


Tags Golan Heights Hanukkah lone soldier
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must work to rein in Iran's nuclear ambitions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by