The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Isaac The 2nd, Anglo-Israeli rapper, bares his soul

The 30-year-old writer and performer, who goes by the name of Isaac The 2nd, sets himself apart from the rap pack with a soft-spoken sound and deep lyrics.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 21:35
ISAAC THE 2nd: ‘I started to see that I might have a place.’ (photo credit: DAVID MICHAEL SHACHAR)
ISAAC THE 2nd: ‘I started to see that I might have a place.’
(photo credit: DAVID MICHAEL SHACHAR)
For Gibraltarian-Israeli rapper and poet Isaac Marrache, rap is a form of expression that has been a constant survival technique throughout his young life.
The 30-year-old writer and performer, who goes by the name of Isaac The 2nd, sets himself apart from the rap pack with a soft-spoken sound and deep lyrics that are based on self-reflection, emotion, confidence and insecurity, courage, faith and fear.
That’s in clear abundance on his new single called “AM Prayers,” which Marrache calls “the honest and authentic story of one man’s daily struggle with sadness and how he chooses to transform it.”
“I grew up religious. I still am, as a Conservative Jew, or let’s call it a servant of Jah (Rastafari term for Lord our G-d),” Marrache told The Jerusalem Post last week. “I practice Judaism in the sense the way my forefathers practiced Judaism, and I make sure that it survives in my life.”
“I could have chosen a different stage name but the reason I use my name Isaac is because I believe a biblical name is strong enough, I don’t need a stage name, my lyrics are laced with biblical references, Torah references, songs, Nachman philosophy and Hassidic references – if you know you know.”
Born in Gibraltar where his family is well established in the Jewish community, Marrache moved with his family to Israel in 1996 when he was six years old, Raised in Ma’aleh Adumim amid a sizeable American presence, Marrache befriended a community that immersed him in English and hip hop culture.
“My love for rap specifically started within Jerusalem, growing up in Israel surrounded by lots and lots and lots of American kids… it made hip hop that much more present in my life – from kids coming back in the summer with albums, or the baggy jeans or any little types of pieces of the culture that might not have been ripe yet in Israel,” he said.
“When I was a kid I was listening to American hip hop – writing rhymes – even though I wasn’t pushing myself as an artist, it was already something that was happening for me. So it goes all the way back pretty much,” he added.
At age 16, amid rocky teen years, Marrache and his parents agreed that he should continue his schooling in Gibraltar.
 It was a “different path of life,” he conceded, one that included working various jobs in kosher restaurants, offices, etc. while earning his GED high school equivalency diploma.
“It shifted my whole attitude from being a young 15-16 year old problem kid, to being a young man who suddenly had a focus on academia, knowledge,” with a sense of motivation, he said, that took him to Madrid and to London.
“In terms of moving away from Israel that was the full flip,” he said. “Having finished high school on my own, then graduating university in English in England, [that] was a total 360 so to speak,” Marrache said.
After being away from Israel for almost a decade, Marrache moved back home in 2015. Once he arrived, he began writing down his emotions and everything he was going through at the time, which ties into the style of music he presents to his audience today. Eventually, these emotions were formulated into lyrics, which Isaac The 2nd then began sharing with those around him.


“That started to stack up very fast into dozens and dozens of long notes in rhymes, and that became me showing rhymes to people,” he said. He added from there that situations arose where “people had commented on my voice tone and lyrical content being interesting… and I started to see that I might have a place. I might have a place as a lyricist and as a vocalist, whereas all these years I felt like I had nothing to do with my music.”
After five years of developing his craft, opening at festivals, concerts and venues across Israel, Marrache joined  an accelerator program for independent musicians. The accelerator, the Synthesizer program, helps produce, brand and steer up-and-coming artists towards successful careers in the music industry.
The fruition of the three-month program has been the release of “AM Prayers” along with video, which is up on YouTube and on Facebook, on the program’s page “as part of the 2020 Synthesizer Sessions.”
His second single, “The King of Insecurity,” which represents a conversation between a man and his future self, is scheduled to drop before the end of the year. Looking ahead, a full-length album – Nursery Rhymes – is on the docket for 2021.
It seems like Marrache, as Isaac The 2nd, has found something to do with his music.


Tags Israel music rapper
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will Biden return to the Iran deal after the Fakhrizadeh assassination? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by