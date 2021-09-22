Israel to host women’s U20 water polo worlds

For the first time, the Water Polo Women’s Under-20 World Championship will take place in Israel at the national pool at the Wingate Institute.

“For the first time, we have put Israel on the world water polo map,” said Israeli Water Polo Association Chair Revital Gluska.

The following countries will take place at the championship: Spain , Italy, France, Greece, Russia, Netherlands, Slovakia, Hungary, Brazil, Serbia, Argentina, Peru, Uzbekistan, Germany and Israel.

The teams will land at Ben-Gurion Airport on October 9 and go through meticulous coronavirus testing. At the end of all the medical tests, the teams will move to their hotels in Netanya and will be divided into capsules, under Green Passport protocols, and adhering to all the strict COVID-19 instructions and rules.

The event is being supported by Israel’s Ministry of Culture and Sports as well as main sponsor Maytronics, a world leader in the swimming pool industry, specializing in pool care solutions.

“We are happy and proud to cooperate with the association and to lead together the way to the realization of the vision for the cultivation and promotion of sports culture in Israel,” said Maytronics CEO, Eyal Treiber.