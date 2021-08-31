The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates opening of the 2021-22 season

During the lockdowns, the IPO produced not only online symphonic concerts, but also a series of chamber music, holiday concerts and educational programs.

By SARAH HERSHENSON  
AUGUST 31, 2021 22:06
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (photo credit: ODED ANTMAN)
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
(photo credit: ODED ANTMAN)
Different times call for different tactics. As the public keeps track of the corona numbers daily, it has been a pleasure for a change to see the joyous Israel Philharmonic Orchestra ads reaching out to the public on TV and social media. The video clips show Lahav Shani, musical director of the IPO, his dynamism and skill, as well as musicians from every section of the orchestra. From the tympani player, to the flanks of string players, to the brass and woodwind players, all are communicating musically they are ready for a full season of music making in the concert halls and are inviting the public to join them. The clips show IPO members playing in the parks, on the streets, making their music accessible and inviting. These musicians are showing how determined they are to keep the connection strong, while showing they care about the public during these challenging times. In essence, they are saying we are going ahead into the 2021-22 concert season with spirit and conviction.
“We also have a “Plan B,” says IPO director-general Avi Shoshani. 
“Prophecy was given to fools and children; although we do not know exactly what the year will bring, we are determined to keep making music. We cannot rely on miracles, but we hopefully expect them to happen. After a year of experience, we are better prepared to deal with new challenges and continue to fulfill our commitments. We were lucky. During the windows of opportunity when rules were relaxed, we were able to perform live concerts without restrictions, such as in May through July of this year, and our concert halls were full. When we had to deal with stricter restrictions, we did so with masks, spaced seating and green passports.” 
During the lockdowns, the IPO produced not only online symphonic concerts, but also a series of chamber music, holiday concerts and educational programs. Their resolute goal is to stay in touch with their audiences of all ages and preferences.
Shoshani points out in the 21-22 season there is a concert series for every taste, every hour and day of the week. There are the full Gala and Saturday Classic evening series of 11 concerts; a shorter series of eight concerts and a series of seven concerts starting at 7 p.m. and ending earlier in the evening. There is a series of six concerts on Friday afternoons. Philoclassica, Light Classical, and Intermezzo are shorter series of performances usually with a presenter or lecturer. There is the ever-popular “IPO in Jeans” series on Thursday evenings; a series of 10 concerts in Jerusalem; two series of performances in Haifa (one of 10 performances and the other of seven), and a season of five IPO concerts for kids in Tel Aviv. Shoshani emphasizes children are the future of the arts, and the IPO puts much time into programming, preparation and presentation of an innovative and appealing season for children and parents, which incorporates sounds of today, narrators and presenters, mesmerizing program music and ballet.
The full IPO season opens in October with music director Lahav Shani leading the four opening concerts: first with Grammy winner, violinist Joshua Bell and two concerts with acclaimed violinist Pinchas Zuckerman. 
“Shani is a young man full of ideas,” says Shoshani, “an excellent conductor with whom it is a privilege and pleasure to work. He truly gives his all to the orchestra. ”
In November, the IPO and Habima National Theatre will combine to present an innovative, concert theater production of Romeo and Juliet by Serge Prokofiev with maestro Shani conducting. This special production will be directed by Moshe Kepten, and onstage with the IPO will be actress Gila Almagor Agmon, actors Roni Dalumi, Yigal Sadeh, and a cast from Habima.
During the festive holiday season and in celebration of IPO’s 85th birthday in December, maestro Zubin Mehta, the former music director of the IPO, will return to conduct two concerts: the opera Tosca by Puccini in concert form with a stellar cast, and the second concert featuring Symphony no. 6 (“Pastoral”) by Beethoven and Symphony no. 7 by Dvorak.
In 1963, Mehta was music director of the Montreal Symphony and conducted Tosca for the first time. It has remained one of his most loved and often performed operas. Shoshani says he is delighted to have Mehta return to the IPO podium for Tosca and symphonic performances.
PIANIST YEFIM BRONFMAN, the IPO Artist in Residence. (credit: Dario Acosta) PIANIST YEFIM BRONFMAN, the IPO Artist in Residence. (credit: Dario Acosta)
Each of the concerts in the 2021-2022 season will be led by the world’s finest conductors and performances by internationally noted artists. Shoshani mentions each with pride, and humbly says in noting, “The following is only a partial list.” 
In July 2022, pianist Yefim Bronfman, the IPO Artist in Residence, will perform the Piano Concerto no. 2 by Bartok and in the following concert, “Selections from the Nutcracker” by Tchaikovsky, arranged for two pianos by Nicolas Economou with Maestro Shani at the second piano. Christoph Eschenbach, principal music director of the Berlin Konzerthausorchester, will be IPO guest conductor in February; the celebrated Italian conductor, Gianandrea Noseda will guest conduct in March; violist Tabea Zimmerman will perform in July; Phillip Jordan, the chief conductor of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra will appear for the first time with the IPO in January 2022; American conductor, Alan Gilbert and pianist Leif Ove Andsnes will take the stage in March; and Russian-British conductor Vasily Petrenko in June 2022. Shoshani emphasizes the IPO welcomes all its guests and looks forward to a full and joyous season. 


