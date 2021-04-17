Israeli pop duo Static & Ben El to perform on James Corden show

They will be musical guests on the talk show alongside the the Black Eyed Peas, after the group collaborated on a song together with them last December.

Comprising the singers Ben El Tavori and Liraz Russo, the group began their professional career in 2015, mainly collaborating with music producer Yarden Peleg, who goes under the stage name "Jordi." The three of them together released a new single named "Cactus" a few weeks ago.

Russo, who goes under the stage name "Static" in the duo, worked with Ben El and Jordi on the song "Tudo Bom", a hit-Israeli song that was released in 2017, which has become their most played song online. Their music videos routinely receive millions of views on their YouTube channel.

The duo recently posted a message on their Instagram account announcing their upcoming show with Corden.