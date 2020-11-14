The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli, US collaboration on animated coronavirus lockdown series

Series creator Gili Dolev came up with the idea for the series during the pandemic’s first quarantine in Israel earlier this year

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 14, 2020 22:20
‘FAMILY ROCKS’ was inspired by one Israeli family’s experience of lockdown. (photo credit: Courtesy)
‘FAMILY ROCKS’ was inspired by one Israeli family’s experience of lockdown.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Ananey Studios, one of the leading production companies and content creators in Israel, and Splash Entertainment, the US-based children’s entertainment studio, are joining forces for the first time to produce and distribute Family Rocks, a new animated preschool series about the first modern family of the Stone Age, which was inspired by one Israeli family’s experience of lockdown.
It may have the setting of The Flintstones, but it’s about a family that doesn’t fit into the Stone Age. Instead, they talk about feelings and emotions, and create art, culture and sophisticated games, not to mention literally inventing the wheel and learning to control fire.
Series creator Gili Dolev came up with the idea for the series during the pandemic’s first quarantine in Israel earlier this year. To help the family stay positive, the Dolevs ventured out each day to collect rocks that they would then take home to paint. Ultimately, the family collected and created more than 50 stones, all decorated differently, which became the inspiration for the new series.
Dolev is an Emmy, BAFTA and Annie-nominated creator and director whose credits include Zack & Quack (Nickelodeon), based on his multiple award-winning short, The Happy Duckling; Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr. and 9 Story); and Powerbirds (Universal Kids). The pilot script for Family Rocks is being written by Jacqueline Moody (Giganotosaurus, Kiva Can Do, WordWorld).
Ananey’s productions are available on many platforms in Israel and around the world. Among the company’s notable offerings for preschoolers are the live-action shows Rescue Team and Walla Koala. In addition to preschool programming, Ananey’s portfolio includes original productions for older children and teens such as Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy, CBBC’s Craft Party and Spell Keepers on HBO Europe, among others.
Splash is a studio with a wide array of kid- and family-friendly programming. Most recently, the company announced it will develop, produce and distribute new animated on-screen content based on the picture book The Little Shop of Monsters, written by R.L. Stine and illustrated by Marc Brown (Arthur), as well as Stine’s comedy book series, Rotten School.
The series was presented at the international television conference in France, MIPCOM 2020, last month.


