Jared Kushner , former US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, plans to launch a new investment firm in the coming months that will also have an office in Israel.

Kushner has spent the six months since leaving office writing a book that has been described by the publisher as the “definitive” account of the Trump administration’s term in office and is now in the final stages of launching “Affinity Partners,” a new investment firm.

Sources said that Kushner remains close with Trump and that the establishment of the investment firm was a confirmation of reports that he is stepping away from politics for the foreseeable future and returning to the private sector.

Before taking up his role in the White House, Kushner was CEO of Kushner Companies, where he oversaw multi-billion-dollar real estate, media and hi-tech deals.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Affinity Partners’ office in Israel will pursue regional investments and serve as a hub between Israel, the Gulf, India and throughout North Africa. Kushner was the key architect behind the normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, better known as the Abraham Accords

Affinity Partners will be based in the Miami area where Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump currently reside.

During his time in office, Kushner was a key administration contact for business leaders and helped negotiate the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, a free trade agreement between the three North American countries, as well as the OPEC+ oil deal that led to the largest cut in oil production in history.