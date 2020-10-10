The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Jewish actor Sacha Baron Cohen says lies, hate threaten democracy

Cohen uses a number of antisemitic conspiracy theories as examples to emphasize his fear that the spread of misinformation is a threat to democracy.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 22:35
Sacha Baron Cohen. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sacha Baron Cohen.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish actor Sacha Baron Cohen wrote an op-ed expressing fear that democracy is at risk of being destroyed by "a flood of hate, lies and conspiracy theories." The op-ed was published in Time magazine on Thursday and in it Cohen used a number of antisemitic conspiracy theories to emphasize his fear that the spread of misinformation is a threat to democracy.
Cohen explained the reason he felt the need to speak out saying that he is "truly terrified—for the survival of democracy itself."
He pointed to US President Donald Trump and Facebook as causes of the proliferation of conspiracy theories and lies which he says are used to "gain power and subjugate others."
"Trump averages 23 lies a day," says Cohen and is a "superspreader of coronavirus conspiracy theories."
Cohen also explained his concern that the platform Facebook is "a megaphone the history's worst autocrats could only dream of" and wrote that Facebook "give[s] a platform to white supremacists and Holocaust deniers."
Cohen fears for democracy in the face of the spread of conspiracy theories in part because of when they are circulating.
"Studies show that people are especially susceptible to conspiracies in periods of great uncertainty when they feel a loss of control over their lives and want answers to make sense of the world," said Cohen.
He called the blood libel myth that Jews killed Christian children in order to use their blood for rituals "the world's oldest conspiracy theory." Baron Cohen also mentions the QAnon conspiracy theory and says it is "an unmistakable echo of antisemitic blood libel."
In his conclusion, Cohen requested that people vote saying "the fate of US democracy now rests with voters and whether they stand up in record numbers and choose truth over lies."


Tags Facebook sacha baron cohen Donald Trump antisemitism conspiracy theories
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by