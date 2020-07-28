LEGO to release 'Seinfeld' set for 30th anniversary of series

It seems like something that could have happened on an episode of Seinfeld — George might have turned to Jerry at the diner one day and said, “There should be a LEGO set about us — with your apartment, and LEGO figures of you, me, Kramer, Elaine — even Newman,” and Jerry would have replied, “Yeah, but not Newman!”But this is no yada yada yada: LEGO Ideas website announced on July 15 that it would be releasing a set commemorating 30 years since the first season of the iconic “show about nothing” aired, and, sorry Jerry, but a Newman figure will be in the mix. “The final design, pricing and release date are still being worked out,” the company said in a statement.Australian artist Brent Waller’s design for the set got 10,000 votes on the LEGO Ideas website, where fans are invited to come up with and vote for new LEGO sets. In an interview on the site, the 40-year-old Waller, who previously created a Ghostbusters LEGO set, said he had enjoyed watching Seinfeld as a young adult. He used 900 pieces to create the set, which he said he had made in two weeks. Word of the upcoming set has spread far outside the LEGO fan community, and the website, I Love the Upper West Side, has already called it, “The perfect gift for Upper West Side adults and children.”It won’t be the first time LEGO has commemorated a television series — not that there’s anything wrong with that — since there was a Friends to mark the 25th anniversary of that show. Now, it’s time to wait and see what it’s like to play with plastic Seinfeld figures — hope that Seinfeld LEGO is so much fun that it will become a popular Festivus gift, and not something out of Bizarro Jerry World.