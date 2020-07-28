The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

LEGO to release 'Seinfeld' set for 30th anniversary of series

Australian artist Brent Waller’s design for the set got 10,000 votes on the LEGO Ideas website, where fans are invited to come up with and vote for new LEGO sets.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 28, 2020 15:19
Seinfeld LEGO set (photo credit: THE LEGO GROUP)
Seinfeld LEGO set
(photo credit: THE LEGO GROUP)
It seems like something that could have happened on an episode of Seinfeld — George might have turned to Jerry at the diner one day and said, “There should be a LEGO set about us — with your apartment, and LEGO figures of you, me, Kramer, Elaine — even Newman,” and Jerry would have replied, “Yeah, but not Newman!”
But this is no yada yada yada: LEGO Ideas website announced on July 15 that it would be releasing a set commemorating 30 years since the first season of the iconic “show about nothing” aired, and, sorry Jerry, but a Newman figure will be in the mix.
“The final design, pricing and release date are still being worked out,” the company said in a statement.
Australian artist Brent Waller’s design for the set got 10,000 votes on the LEGO Ideas website, where fans are invited to come up with and vote for new LEGO sets. In an interview on the site, the 40-year-old Waller, who previously created a Ghostbusters LEGO set, said he had enjoyed watching Seinfeld as a young adult. He used 900 pieces to create the set, which he said he had made in two weeks.
"Seinfeld" apartment LEGO set (Credit: The LEGO Group)"Seinfeld" apartment LEGO set (Credit: The LEGO Group)
Word of the upcoming set has spread far outside the LEGO fan community, and the website, I Love the Upper West Side, has already called it, “The perfect gift for Upper West Side adults and children.”
It won’t be the first time LEGO has commemorated a television series — not that there’s anything wrong with that — since there was a Friends to mark the 25th anniversary of that show.
Now, it’s time to wait and see what it’s like to play with plastic Seinfeld figures — hope that Seinfeld LEGO is so much fun that it will become a popular Festivus gift, and not something out of Bizarro Jerry World.


Tags jerry seinfeld Lego Seinfeld
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by