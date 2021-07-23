Michael Levin’s parents visit the lone soldier center named in his honor

Michael Levin’s parents returned to Jerusalem this past week in commemoration of 15 years since his passing and to witness the fully functioning lone soldier base in his honor.

The Levins were joined by almost 100 lone soldiers and the staff of The Base for a Hawaiian-themed evening filled with food and drinks. The event was just one of many activities that The Base has hosted to build community among lone soldiers.

Levin, a lone soldier from Holland, Pennsylvania, was killed during the Second Lebanon War in 2006. A member of the Paratroopers Brigade of the IDF, he has since become a symbolic and beloved representation of lone soldiers.

The Michael Levin Base, affectionately called “The Base,” is located at 10 Hadekel Street, adjacent to Mahaneh Yehuda. It opened in February 2020, but activities were limited and conducted socially distant due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now it is fully up and running with events and services for lone soldiers as well as bnot sherut, something that sets The Base apart from other lone soldier foundations.

The Base is not associated with any other Michael Levin organizations due to differing objectives and use of resources.

Lizzie Noach, co-director of The Base, said, “Previous Michael Levin organizations had different intentions and did not want to serve bnot sherut so that aspect is now focused solely on The Base.”

Noach sees the importance of assisting bnot sherut including those doing Sherut Leumi ( National Service ) as they struggle with many of the same problems as lone soldiers.

For Levin’s parents, Mark and Harriet, finally seeing The Base in person was a “dream come true.”

“This is exactly what Michael envisioned,” Mark said. “When Michael first came to Israel he spent the first two nights sleeping on a park bench. There were no organizations in place to help him.”

Now Mark and Harriet are thrilled to see the resources and facilities that are available to lone soldiers at The Base in honor of Michael’s memory.

The Base has provided a comforting feeling of home that Michael lacked during his service to almost 700 lone soldiers thus far.

“The continual creative programming that they do for lone soldiers is amazing and the place is a lot bigger than we thought it was going to be.”

THE BASE is equipped with a fully stocked kitchen where lone soldiers are welcome to come in and make themselves breakfast and coffee. There is also a lounge with a large library of books and games for lone soldiers who are waiting to be drafted. In the back of the building is a storage room, restocked mainly from donations, filled with supplies ranging from shampoo to army-grade socks where lone soldiers are welcome to take what they need.

“We ask for a NIS 5 donation per item,” said Noach, “but for those who are really struggling they can take it free of charge. We know that some lone soldiers are living completely independent of their families and do not have much money to spend on supplies like these.”

Reut Engle, a lone soldier from England, is one of those fortunate enough to take advantage of the many services that The Base has to offer.

“It’s comforting to be surrounded by family-away-from-family and to be around people that are going through the same situations,” Engle said.

Reut also spoke highly of senior director of advising and parent relations, Mike Meyerheim, and the way that he advocates for lone soldiers.

“I would call him crying from base,” Reut said, “and he would always do his best to help me.”

Meyerheim is experienced in helping lone soldiers through medical emergencies as well as assisting soldiers who are trying to travel home to visit family.

Beyond service time struggles, The Base helps those in their post-army years integrate into Israeli society.

Shira Zeev has taken on this responsibility in her new role as post-service coordinator, where she helps lone soldiers build community and feel like contributing members of Israeli society after their service.