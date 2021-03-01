The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Movie lovers flock back to Jerusalem Cinematheque

Noa, a student, said, “As soon I heard about the reopening, I got very emotional, after what we’ve been through the last year. I immediately bought myself a ticket.”

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 1, 2021 22:15
Israelis standing outside of the cinemateque in Jerusalem, March 1, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis standing outside of the cinemateque in Jerusalem, March 1, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“Emotional” was the word that virtually all the moviegoers at the Jerusalem Cinematheque used on Monday night at the first screening there in nearly a year. The first film shown, not coincidentally was, Vittorio De Sica’s masterpiece of magic realism mixed with neo-realism, Miracle in Milan, a tale of the downtrodden overcoming their grim lot through belief and love.
“It’s a very emotional night,” said Roni Mahadav Levin, the cinematheque manager, who introduced the movie to the approximately 50 mask-wearing audience members who could not be kept away once they heard the movie mecca was open for business again.
The patrons there were “our regulars,” he said. One veteran moviegoer, Edna, said that when the cinematheque was open for business in the past, she would trek there nearly every day from Pisgat Ze’ev, and planned to continue with this habit again.
The Cinematheque did open briefly in late June for about 10 days and held some outdoor screenings nearby, as well as having tiny screenings of just 10 audience members for the opening of the Jerusalem Film Festival in December – a festival that would normally have taken place in the summer.
“This was the longest time the Cinematheque has been closed since it first opened,” Mahadav Levin said. “Lots of the staff are here, they really wanted to come.”
Noa, a student, said: “As soon I heard about the reopening, I got very emotional, after what we’ve been through the last year, I immediately bought myself a ticket.”
Ethel, another student, posed for pictures next to the Cinematheque logo outside the building, and she said that she and her friends “grew up going to the Cinematheque all through high school... We’re so glad it’s back, we’re checking the program and planning to come all the time now.”
Wearing masks in an approximately half empty auditorium was a small price to pay, although there was a glitch in the beginning that delayed the screening for a few minutes: Many did not realize that they needed a green passport to enter and that a vaccination certificate was not sufficient.
The security guards were prepared for this and with quick keystrokes managed to download and activate the green passport app for half a dozen “cineastes,” who waited in the cold night air to be admitted.
Haim Edelstein said: “I didn’t realize how much I was longing to see a classic movie here again until I got inside.” De Sica’s classic film, which features extraordinarily beautiful cinematography, “was the perfect movie to see to get back to our usual life. I’ve seen enough Netflix. I want cinema.”
Moviegoers leaving the screening who had not realized there was a second film showing, An Unexpected Love starring Ricardo Darin, checked to see if they could order a ticket at the exit, hoping to go right back in.
“I would stay all night if I could,” said Maya.
“I just hope we can be confident now that everything is really going back to normal this time,” Mahadav Levin said, as he went to help Edna figure out how to work her green passport.


Tags Jerusalem cinema movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Rise in empty propaganda indicates worrisome trend

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid willing to cooperate with Arab parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by