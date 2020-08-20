The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Museum can keep $40 million Nazi-looted Pissarro painting - US court

A Spanish museum, not the heirs of a Jewish woman fleeing the Holocaust, is the rightful owner of a Pissarro painting now valued at $40 million, a US appeals court has ruled.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
AUGUST 20, 2020 05:28
A woman walks past artworks at the exhibition "Gurlitt: Status Report. An Art Dealer in Nazi Germany" during a media preview at Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, Germany, September 13, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
A woman walks past artworks at the exhibition "Gurlitt: Status Report. An Art Dealer in Nazi Germany" during a media preview at Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, Germany, September 13, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
A Spanish museum, not the heirs of a Jewish woman fleeing the Holocaust, is the rightful owner of a Pissarro painting now valued at $40 million, a US appeals court has ruled.
The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid acquired the artwork, titled “Rue St.-Honore, Apres-Midi, Effet de Pluie,” in 1992.
Lilly Cassirer reportedly did not know the painting was still in existence when she accepted a reparations payment of $13,000 for the painting from the German government in 1958. She did not waive her rights to the art.
In 2005, Cassirer’s grandson Claude sued for restitution after discovering the piece in the museum in 1999. Lilly Cassirer’s father-in-law, Julius, had purchased the painting from Pissarro. Claude Cassirer died a couple years ago but his son David continued the lawsuit.
A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, ruled in a unanimous decision Monday that the painting should remain the museum’s property, The Associated Press reported. The decision upholds a federal court ruling in April 2019.
Cassirer’s family can appeal to the full 9th Circuit Court or to the US Supreme Court.
Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza acquired the painting in 1976 from a New York gallery for $275,000. It’s been on display since the museum opened in late 1992, after the baron gave his collection to the Spanish government. He died in 2002.
The painting was insured for over $10 million.
Thyssen-Bornemisza was criticized for not more thoroughly researching the painting’s provenance.


Tags nazi nazi war criminals painting art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern We need a friend in the White House no matter who wins the Presidency By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by