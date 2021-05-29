National Library of Israel's Franz Kafka collection now online

The National Library of Israel announced on Wednesday that it has published its entire Franz Kafka collection online, according to a press release.The collection includes a diverse array of literature and art comprising of manuscripts, notebooks, travel journals, personal letters and drawings. The process to publish the works online too years, as it required intense restoration, conservation, and digitization efforts.
Newly digitized work by the Jewish author include three different draft versions of Kafka's story "Wedding Preparations in the Country", as well as a notebook in which he practiced learning Hebrew. Kafka is perhaps best known for his novella The Metamorphosis. In it, he tells the story of salesman Gregor Samsa, who wakes one morning to find himself inexplicably transformed into a large insect.
Franz Kafka's papers were safeguarded by The Max Brod Archive for many years before being brought to the National Library of Israel. Brod is primarily responsible for Kafka's success, having published many of his works after the author's death, including popular novels such as The Trial, Amerika and The Castle, and even writing the first biography of the Jewish writer. An accomplished composer and writer, Brod wished for Kafka's works to be preserved and made available to the public. Before his death, Kafka was conflicted as to whether or not we wanted all his writings destroyed, according to Brod. Right after Kafka's death, Brod went to great lengths to preserve his writings, having contacted the then director of the National Library in Jerusalem, Samuel Hugo Bergman and informing him of Kafka's novels and his Hebrew notebooks. He later immigrated to British Mandatory Palestine in 1939 while bringing Kafka's writings with him.
Newly digitized work by the Jewish author include three different draft versions of Kafka's story "Wedding Preparations in the Country", as well as a notebook in which he practiced learning Hebrew. Kafka is perhaps best known for his novella The Metamorphosis. In it, he tells the story of salesman Gregor Samsa, who wakes one morning to find himself inexplicably transformed into a large insect.
Franz Kafka's papers were safeguarded by The Max Brod Archive for many years before being brought to the National Library of Israel. Brod is primarily responsible for Kafka's success, having published many of his works after the author's death, including popular novels such as The Trial, Amerika and The Castle, and even writing the first biography of the Jewish writer. An accomplished composer and writer, Brod wished for Kafka's works to be preserved and made available to the public. Before his death, Kafka was conflicted as to whether or not we wanted all his writings destroyed, according to Brod. Right after Kafka's death, Brod went to great lengths to preserve his writings, having contacted the then director of the National Library in Jerusalem, Samuel Hugo Bergman and informing him of Kafka's novels and his Hebrew notebooks. He later immigrated to British Mandatory Palestine in 1939 while bringing Kafka's writings with him.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In 1961, Brod's secretary, Esther Hoffe, refused to transfer Kafka's writings to the National Library in Jerusalem, and even began selling some of Kafka's letters and manuscripts to private collectors. However, the following year saw most of Kafka's works transferred to his family, many of whom survived the Holocaust. From 2016-2019, the National Library worked to recover all the archive's materials from multiple locations in Israel and abroad. "The Franz Kafka papers will now join millions of other items we have brought online in recent years as part of our efforts to preserve and pass down cultural assets to future generations. We are proud to now offer free open access to them for scholars and millions of Kafka fans in Israel and across the globe," said Oren Weinberg, director of the National Library of Israel.The campus of the National Library of Israel is currently under construction and is scheduled to open next year to provide venues for exhibitions.