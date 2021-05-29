The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

National Library of Israel's Franz Kafka collection now online

Newly digitized work by the Jewish author includes three different draft versions of Kafka's story "Wedding Preparations in the Country", as well as a notebook in which he practiced learning Hebrew.

By GADI ZAIG  
MAY 29, 2021 03:35
Franz Kafka (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Franz Kafka
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The National Library of Israel announced on Wednesday that it has published its entire Franz Kafka collection online, according to a press release.
The collection includes a diverse array of literature and art comprising of manuscripts, notebooks, travel journals, personal letters and drawings. The process to publish the works online too years, as it required intense restoration, conservation, and digitization efforts.
National Library of Israel's Franz Kafka collection now online (Credit: Literary estate of Max Brod and the National Library of Israel)National Library of Israel's Franz Kafka collection now online (Credit: Literary estate of Max Brod and the National Library of Israel) 
Newly digitized work by the Jewish author include three different draft versions of Kafka's story "Wedding Preparations in the Country", as well as a notebook in which he practiced learning Hebrew. 
Kafka is perhaps best known for his novella The Metamorphosis. In it, he tells the story of salesman Gregor Samsa, who wakes one morning to find himself inexplicably transformed into a large insect.

Franz Kafka's papers were safeguarded by The Max Brod Archive for many years before being brought to the National Library of Israel. Brod is primarily responsible for Kafka's success, having published many of his works after the author's death, including popular novels such as The Trial, Amerika and The Castle, and even writing the first biography of the Jewish writer. 
An accomplished composer and writer, Brod wished for Kafka's works to be preserved and made available to the public. Before his death, Kafka was conflicted as to whether or not we wanted all his writings destroyed, according to Brod. 
Kafka Hebrew notebook manuscript (Credit: Literary estate of Max Brod and the National Library of Israel)Kafka Hebrew notebook manuscript (Credit: Literary estate of Max Brod and the National Library of Israel)
Right after Kafka's death, Brod went to great lengths to preserve his writings, having contacted the then director of the National Library in Jerusalem, Samuel Hugo Bergman and informing him of Kafka's novels and his Hebrew notebooks. He later immigrated to British Mandatory Palestine in 1939 while bringing Kafka's writings with him. 
In 1961, Brod's secretary, Esther Hoffe, refused to transfer Kafka's writings to the National Library in Jerusalem, and even began selling some of Kafka's letters and manuscripts to private collectors.
However, the following year saw most of Kafka's works transferred to his family, many of whom survived the Holocaust. From 2016-2019, the National Library worked to recover all the archive's materials from multiple locations in Israel and abroad. 
Sketch by Kafka (Credit: Literary estate of Max Brod and the National Library of Israel)Sketch by Kafka (Credit: Literary estate of Max Brod and the National Library of Israel)
"The Franz Kafka papers will now join millions of other items we have brought online in recent years as part of our efforts to preserve and pass down cultural assets to future generations. We are proud to now offer free open access to them for scholars and millions of Kafka fans in Israel and across the globe," said Oren Weinberg, director of the National Library of Israel.
The campus of the National Library of Israel is currently under construction and is scheduled to open next year to provide venues for exhibitions.  


Tags Holocaust survivors literature National Library of Israel franz kafka Max Brod
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by